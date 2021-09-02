Ethan George signs with MTK Global ahead of pro debut

MTK Global announced the signing of Welsh rising star Ethan George ahead of his plans to turn professional.

Advertisements

Hailing from Llanelli in Wales, George caused an impact on the local amateur scene, with a lot of his fights ending thanks to one punch knockouts.

The former National Finalist now enters the paid ranks under the tutelage of world-renowned trainer Tony Borg, and he’s looking forward to the future with MTK Global.

George said: “I’m very excited to be joining MTK Global. This is a massive opportunity which I’m going to snatch with both hands. It feels amazing and it’s an honour to be on the same team as such high level and successful champions.

“I’m from a small town in Wales called Llanelli and I’m not working with world class trainer Tony Borg. As an amateur I didn’t enter a lot of competitions but I got to the national finals and I have a lot of one punch knockouts. There are many more to come.”

“I’m finding that the transition to professional really suits my fighting style. I’ve changed as a fighter and I’m now a different animal. The professional style suits me to the ground. Instead of a quick sprint point scoring over three rounds, I’m enjoying punching correctly and using more damaging punches over a longer period of time.”

“I am a very proud Welsh man and I’ll do anything to put Wales back on the map at the big stage in boxing. I’m very excited about the journey ahead.”

“I’m hoping to get out soon, but I’m ready whenever and wherever. By this time next year I want to be knocking on the door for titles. If I knock hard enough, I can’t be denied.”

MTK Global Promoter Lee Eaton added: “We’re pleased to welcome Ethan George to the team. We have the likes of Liam Williams and Jay Harris at MTK Global who have been flying the flag for Welsh boxing for the last few years, and we’re confident that Ethan can now continue that success.”

News on when George will be making his professional debut are expected to be announced shortly.