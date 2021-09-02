Fraggingmonk Fight Night 2 live from Bengaluru, India

The second edition of Fraggingmonk Fight Night is locked and loaded with six WKN India Kickboxing Cup titles and inaugural WBC Muay Thai championship. The event airs live from Bengaluru on Saturday, September 4.

Advertisements

Among the bouts, Kishor Gowda takes on Rakesh Siddu at bantamweight, Edukondal Rao faces Samiran Gogoi at lightweight, and Ashwin Naidu meets Sukeerth Kulal at light heavyweight.

Rajeev MP got a new opponent for his middleweight quest, as he now faces kickboxing and MMA champion, former Indian team member Athul Hotker. The latter replaces Poondhanam, who was forced to withdraw due to injury. The full lineup can be found below.

Fraggingmonk Fight Night 2 will air live with Bollywood actor Parvin Dabas on MMA India Show page on Facebook. The start time is 3 pm IST local time, which makes it 5:30 am ET / 2:30 am PT in the US, 10:30 am BST in the UK and 7:30 pm AEST in Australia. The show will then be available on FITE TV.

The promoter of the event is Vaibhav Shetty, who in November 2020 has become the first in history WKN champion crowned in India. The host of the evening is Vivek Bhaskar.

Fraggingmonk Fight Night 2 card

Main Card

Kishor Gowda vs. Rakesh Siddu, bantamweight, WKN India Cup, kickboxing

Edukondal Rao vs. Samiran Gogoi, lightweight, WKN India Cup, kickboxing

Ashwin Naidu vs. Sukeerth Kulal, light heavyweight, WKN India Cup, kickboxing

Mintu Barman vs. Prathap Rana, welterweight, WKN India Cup, kickboxing

Sunil Raj vs. Pratheek Surathkal, featherweight, WKN India Cup, kickboxing

Rajeev MP vs. Athul Hotker, middleweight, WKN India Cup, kickboxing

Surya Sagar vs. Basavesh, WBC India Muay Thai super lightweight title

Preliminary Card

Vinod Kumar vs. Lleyton Marc Crasta, 55 kg-catchweight