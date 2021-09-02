Watch De La Hoya vs Belfort live stream
Boxing

Lara vs Warrington 2 pre-fight press conference live stream video

Mauricio Lara faces Josh Warrington in the rematch live stream on DAZN from Emerald Headingley Stadium in Leeds on Saturday September 4, which makes it Sunday September 5 in Australia. The final pre-fight press conference is held two days before the fight show.

The start time is scheduled for 1 pm BST in the UK, which makes it 8 am ET / 5 am PT in the US and 10 pm AEST in Australia. Live stream video from The Queens Hotel is available up top.

In addition to the main event fighters, also in attendance Matchroom head Eddie Hearn, undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor, mandatory challenger Jennifer Han, among others.

Get the full Lara vs Warrington 2 fight card.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

