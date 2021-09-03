The second installment of Fraggingmonk Fight Night airs live from Bengaluru on Saturday, September 4 featuring six WKN India Cup championship bouts with some of the best fighters participating. Check out the video up top, as the athletes come face to face at the official weigh-ins ahead of their respective bouts.
Sign in
Welcome! Log into your account
Password recovery
Recover your password
A password will be e-mailed to you.
FraggingMonk Fight Night 2 weigh-in faceoff (video)
Subscribe to our channel on YouTube
Get all FIGHTMAG video content
Advertisements
Share This
Want to Support?
You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.
Advertisements