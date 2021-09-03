Watch De La Hoya vs Belfort live stream
Kickboxing

FraggingMonk Fight Night 2 weigh-in faceoff (video)

Newswire
The second installment of Fraggingmonk Fight Night airs live from Bengaluru on Saturday, September 4 featuring six WKN India Cup championship bouts with some of the best fighters participating. Check out the video up top, as the athletes come face to face at the official weigh-ins ahead of their respective bouts.

Get the full fight card and broadcast information.

