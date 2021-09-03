GLORY 78 weigh-in results, Badr Hari vs Arkadiusz Wrzosek

Dutch-Moroccan K-1 kickboxing legend Badr Hari goes up against Arkadiusz Wrzosek of Poland in the main event of GLORY 78 live on pay-per-view from Rotterdam Ahoy in Rotterdam, Netherlands on Saturday September 4, which makes it Sunday September 5 in Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Advertisements

In the co-main event current light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira defends his title against former titleholder Artem Vakhitov in the championship rematch. Among other bouts featured on the card, Donovan Wisse and Yousri Belgaroui battle it out for a vacant middleweight title, and Tyjani Beztati and Elvis Gashi contest for a vacant lightweight belt.

Get the full GLORY 78 fight card below and stay tuned with weigh-in results.

GLORY 78 fight card

Main Card

Badr Hari vs. Arkadiusz Wrzosek, 3 rounds, heavyweight

Alex Pereira vs. Artem Vakhitov, 5 rounds, light heavyweight – Pereira’s light heavyweight title

Tarik Khbabez vs. Antonio Plazibat, 3 rounds, heavyweight

Levi Rigters vs. Tomas Mozny, 3 rounds, heavyweight

Luis Tavares vs. Felipe Micheletti, 3 rounds, light heavyweight

Nordine Mahieddine vs. Raul Catinas, 3 rounds, heavyweight

Mohamed Mezouari vs. Vedat Hoduk, 3 rounds, welterweight

Preliminary Card

Donovan Wisse vs. Yousri Belgaroui, 5 rounds, middleweight – vacant middleweight title

Tyjani Beztati vs. Elvis Gashi, 5 rounds, lightweight – for vacant lightweight title

Itay Gershon vs. Guerric Billet, 3 rounds, lightweight

Mohammed Hendouf vs. Robson Minoto, 3 rounds, lightweight