GLORY 78 weigh-in results, Badr Hari vs Arkadiusz Wrzosek

Dutch-Moroccan K-1 kickboxing legend Badr Hari goes up against Arkadiusz Wrzosek of Poland in the main event of GLORY 78 live on pay-per-view from Rotterdam Ahoy in Rotterdam, Netherlands on Saturday September 4, which makes it Sunday September 5 in Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.
In the co-main event current light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira defends his title against former titleholder Artem Vakhitov in the championship rematch. Among other bouts featured on the card, Donovan Wisse and Yousri Belgaroui battle it out for a vacant middleweight title, and Tyjani Beztati and Elvis Gashi contest for a vacant lightweight belt.
Get the full GLORY 78 fight card below and stay tuned with weigh-in results.
GLORY 78 fight card
Main Card
- Badr Hari vs. Arkadiusz Wrzosek, 3 rounds, heavyweight
- Alex Pereira vs. Artem Vakhitov, 5 rounds, light heavyweight – Pereira’s light heavyweight title
- Tarik Khbabez vs. Antonio Plazibat, 3 rounds, heavyweight
- Levi Rigters vs. Tomas Mozny, 3 rounds, heavyweight
- Luis Tavares vs. Felipe Micheletti, 3 rounds, light heavyweight
- Nordine Mahieddine vs. Raul Catinas, 3 rounds, heavyweight
- Mohamed Mezouari vs. Vedat Hoduk, 3 rounds, welterweight
Preliminary Card
- Donovan Wisse vs. Yousri Belgaroui, 5 rounds, middleweight – vacant middleweight title
- Tyjani Beztati vs. Elvis Gashi, 5 rounds, lightweight – for vacant lightweight title
- Itay Gershon vs. Guerric Billet, 3 rounds, lightweight
- Mohammed Hendouf vs. Robson Minoto, 3 rounds, lightweight