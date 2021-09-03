Watch De La Hoya vs Belfort live stream
Watch De La Hoya vs Belfort live stream
Watch De La Hoya vs Belfort live stream
Watch De La Hoya vs Belfort live stream
Search
Watch De La Hoya vs Belfort live stream
Watch De La Hoya vs Belfort live stream
Watch De La Hoya vs Belfort live stream
Watch De La Hoya vs Belfort live stream
Kickboxing

GLORY 78 weigh-in results, Badr Hari vs Arkadiusz Wrzosek

Newswire
Badr Hari weigh-in
Badr Hari weighs-in | GLORY

GLORY 78: Badr vs Wrzosek

Dutch-Moroccan K-1 kickboxing legend Badr Hari goes up against Arkadiusz Wrzosek of Poland in the main event of GLORY 78 live on pay-per-view from Rotterdam Ahoy in Rotterdam, Netherlands on Saturday September 4, which makes it Sunday September 5 in Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Advertisements

In the co-main event current light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira defends his title against former titleholder Artem Vakhitov in the championship rematch. Among other bouts featured on the card, Donovan Wisse and Yousri Belgaroui battle it out for a vacant middleweight title, and Tyjani Beztati and Elvis Gashi contest for a vacant lightweight belt.

Get the full GLORY 78 fight card below and stay tuned with weigh-in results.

GLORY 78 fight card

Main Card

  • Badr Hari vs. Arkadiusz Wrzosek, 3 rounds, heavyweight
  • Alex Pereira vs. Artem Vakhitov, 5 rounds, light heavyweight – Pereira’s light heavyweight title
  • Tarik Khbabez vs. Antonio Plazibat, 3 rounds, heavyweight
  • Levi Rigters vs. Tomas Mozny, 3 rounds, heavyweight
  • Luis Tavares vs. Felipe Micheletti, 3 rounds, light heavyweight
  • Nordine Mahieddine vs. Raul Catinas, 3 rounds, heavyweight
  • Mohamed Mezouari vs. Vedat Hoduk, 3 rounds, welterweight

How to watch GLORY 78: Badr vs Wrzosek live stream

Preliminary Card

  • Donovan Wisse vs. Yousri Belgaroui, 5 rounds, middleweight – vacant middleweight title
  • Tyjani Beztati vs. Elvis Gashi, 5 rounds, lightweight – for vacant lightweight title
  • Itay Gershon vs. Guerric Billet, 3 rounds, lightweight
  • Mohammed Hendouf vs. Robson Minoto, 3 rounds, lightweight
Advertisements

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
FeaturedKickboxingLatest News

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Watch DAZN boxing live stream
Watch De La Hoya vs Belfort live stream

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097