Mauricio Lara vs Josh Warrington 2 weigh-in video, results

Mauricio Lara faces Josh Warrington in the rematch headlining the Matchroom Boxing fight card live from Emerald Headingley Stadium in Leeds on Saturday September 4, which makes it Sunday September 5 in Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Lara vs Warrington 2 weigh-in ceremony starts at 1 pm BST in the UK, which converts to 8 am ET / 5 am PT in the US and 10 pm AEST in Australia. Live stream video from New Dock Hall is available up top.

Among other bouts Katie Taylor defends her undisputed lightweight title against Jennifer Han, and Jovanni Straffon defends his IBO lightweight belt against Maxi Hughes. In addition Conor Benn meets Adrian Granados, and Ebanie Bridges battles it out against Mailys Gangloff.

Get the full Lara vs Warrington 2 fight card below and stay tuned with weigh-in results.

Boxing fans can watch Mauricio Lara vs Josh Warrington 2 live stream on DAZN.

Lara vs Warrington 2 fight card

Mauricio Lara vs. Josh Warrington, 12 rounds, featherweight

Katie Taylor vs. Jennifer Han, 10 rounds, lightweight – Taylor’s WBC, WBA, IBF, WBO and Ring Magazine lightweight titles

Conor Benn vs. Adrian Granados, welterweight

Jovanni Straffon vs. Maxi Hughes, 12 rounds, lightweight – Straffon’s IBO lightweight title

Ebanie Bridges vs. Mailys Gangloff

Hopey Price vs. Zahid Hussain, super bantamweight

Jack Bateson vs. Felix Garcia

Brandon Stansfield vs. MJ Hall

Mali Wright vs. Antony Woolery