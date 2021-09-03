Watch De La Hoya vs Belfort live stream
Boxing

Mauricio Lara vs Josh Warrington 2 weigh-in video, results

Newswire

Mauricio Lara faces Josh Warrington in the rematch headlining the Matchroom Boxing fight card live from Emerald Headingley Stadium in Leeds on Saturday September 4, which makes it Sunday September 5 in Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Lara vs Warrington 2 weigh-in ceremony starts at 1 pm BST in the UK, which converts to 8 am ET / 5 am PT in the US and 10 pm AEST in Australia. Live stream video from New Dock Hall is available up top.

Among other bouts Katie Taylor defends her undisputed lightweight title against Jennifer Han, and Jovanni Straffon defends his IBO lightweight belt against Maxi Hughes. In addition Conor Benn meets Adrian Granados, and Ebanie Bridges battles it out against Mailys Gangloff.

Get the full Lara vs Warrington 2 fight card below and stay tuned with weigh-in results.

Boxing fans can watch Mauricio Lara vs Josh Warrington 2 live stream on DAZN.

Lara vs Warrington 2 fight card

  • Mauricio Lara vs. Josh Warrington, 12 rounds, featherweight
  • Katie Taylor vs. Jennifer Han, 10 rounds, lightweight – Taylor’s WBC, WBA, IBF, WBO and Ring Magazine lightweight titles
  • Conor Benn vs. Adrian Granados, welterweight
  • Jovanni Straffon vs. Maxi Hughes, 12 rounds, lightweight – Straffon’s IBO lightweight title
  • Ebanie Bridges vs. Mailys Gangloff
  • Hopey Price vs. Zahid Hussain, super bantamweight
  • Jack Bateson vs. Felix Garcia
  • Brandon Stansfield vs. MJ Hall
  • Mali Wright vs. Antony Woolery
Watch DAZN boxing live stream
