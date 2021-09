ONE Championship: Empower live stream video

The all-woman ONE Championship event titled “Empower” airs live tonight, Friday September 3. The fight card comprises MMA, kickboxing and Muay Thai bouts with several notable fighters participating.

In the main event Xiong Jing Nan defends her stawweight title against Michelle Nicolini. The championship bout follows four atomweight World Grand Prix quarterfinals, as Denice Zamboanga faces Seo Hee Ham, Alyona Rassohyna meets Stamp Fairtex, Itsuki Hirata takes on Alyse Anderson, and Meng Bo squares off against Ritu Phogat.

Also on the card Anissa Meksen faces Cristina Morales in kickboxing bout, and Jackie Buntan battles Daniela Lopez in Muay Thai contest. The full lineup can be found below.

The start time is 7:30 am ET / 4:30 am PT in the US, 12:30 pm BST in the UK and 9:30 AEST in Australia. Live stream video is available up top.

ONE: Empower fight card

Xiong Jing Nan vs. Michelle Nicolini

Denice Zamboanga vs. Seo Hee Ham

Alyona Rassohyna vs. Stamp Fairtex

Meng Bo vs. Ritu Phogat

Itsuki Hirata vs. Alyse Anderson

Anissa Meksen vs. Cristina Morales

Jackie Buntan vs. Daniela Lopez

Mei Yamaguchi vs. Julie Mezabarba