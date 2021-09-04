Chantelle Cameron faces Mary McGee, Kali Reis takes on Jessica Camara

Undisputed super lightweight title is on the line, as Chantelle Cameron, Mary McGee, Kali Reis and Jessica Camara meet in the four-woman knockout tournament. The 140-pound supremacy will be contested across several events live stream on DAZN.

Advertisements

Chantelle Cameron (14-0, 8 KOs) displayed an impressive performance last time out in her maiden WBC title defense, beating former champion Melissa Hernandez by TKO in the fifth round to retain the green and gold strap and continue her flawless record since turning professional in 2017.

Mary McGree (27-3, 15 KOs) comes into the fight with increased momentum, notching seven straight wins since her World Title loss in 2013 and picking up the IBF Super-Lightweight Title on the way. The American’s last win came via a ninth round TKO against Deanha Hobbs to retain her crown.

American two-weight world champion Kali Reis (18-7-1, 5 KOs) retained her WBA title and won the vacant IBO belt in August 2021 in a convincing unanimous decision against Australian challenger Diana Prazak at Sycuan Casino, California.

Jessica Camara (8-2) beat former world champion Heather Hardy impressively last time out, scoring a unanimous decision to hand the Hardy her second career loss and dramatically boost the Canadian’s ranking in the 140lbs division.

“I’m delighted to have this opportunity to show that I’m the number one fighter in the world at 140lbs,” said Cameron. “All I’ve wanted since I started in boxing is to become Undisputed, and now I have a fantastic chance to achieve that.

“These tough fights against the other champions are what motivates me and pushes me in the gym, and you’re going to see the very best Chantelle Cameron.

“They are all great champions, and first things first I have Mary McGee to take care of, and then once I come through that I’ll be ready to make history against the winner of Kali Reiss and Jessica Camara.”

“This is an exciting time for women’s boxing,” said Camara. “I’m honoured to be a part of an event of this magnitude that will help to bring a lot of exposure to the ladies. Kali, Mary and Chantelle are all great fighters, and I know these fights will bring out the best in me. Thank you to Lou DiBella and Eddie Hearn for coming together to make this possible and for providing a platform for me to show the world what I am capable of.”

The dates and venues accommodating the bouts, organized by Matchroom Boxing in partnership with DiBella Entertainment, are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Chantelle Cameron vs. Mary McGee, 10 rounds, super lightweight – Cameron’s WBC, McGee’s IBF, inaugural Ring Magazine title

Kali Reis vs. Jessica Camara, 10 rounds, super lightweight – Reis’ WBA and IBO titles