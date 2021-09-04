Ebanie Bridges ‘excited’ and ‘hungry to punch on’ – faces Mailys Gangloff

Ebanie Bridges is back in the ring, taking on Mailys Gangloff at Emerald Headingley Stadium in Leeds, England on Saturday September 4, which makes it Sunday September 5 in Australia. The bout is featured on Lara vs Warrington 2 card live on DAZN.

Advertisements

Bridges (6-1, 3 KOs) is fresh off the win secured last month, when she stopped Bec Connolly in the third round. In April “Blonde Bomber” from New South Wales, Australia dropped a unanimous decision against Shannon Courtenay and failed the attempt to take then vacant WBA women’s bantamweight title.

“I’m actually really excited about this fight, watching her [Mailys] fight with Ellie, I think she has a great style, and our styles are going to gel really well together,” said two-time Australasian Golden Gloves winner Bridges at the pre-fight press conference. “I think with that it’s going to make it an exciting fight, she’s tough and I love tough opponents.”

“I’m looking forward something exciting there, another good performance by myself. I’m only getting better, feeling stronger than ever, I’m looking forward to showing you all what I’ve got come Saturday night.”

“Training with Brian Cohen in America and having those eight weeks in Philadelphia, I’m really focused on footwork and balance – plating my feet. We all know I’m strong but if you can’t get into position, it’s not effective. Now I feel like I’m really nailing that, we saw that with Bec, about the positioning and planting the feet to throw those shots to get my full power into it.

“My [weight] cut for this fight was easy, I just fought four weeks ago. I’m hungry as ever, I love to fight, I’m hungry to punch on.”

Ebanie Bridges and Mailys Gangloff at the weigh-in | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Gangloff (5-2, 2 KOs) from Aix-les-Bains, Savoie, France last fought in May when she knocked out Romane Geffray in the fourth round. With the win she rebounded from the defeat suffered by points against Ellie Scotney in March.

“It’s a good fight because it will be at my perfect weight class,” Gangloff said. “I think I’ll bring something that couldn’t bring the last time I was here. I’m very excited, I hope it will be a very good show.”

Ebanie Bridges vs Mailys Gangloff is scheduled for eight rounds at bantamweight. Boxing fans can watch the fight live stream on DAZN.

Get the full Lara vs Warrington 2 fight card and schedule.