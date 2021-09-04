GLORY 78: Badr vs Wrzosek free live stream of SuperFight Series (video)

GLORY 78 airs live on pay-per-view from Rotterdam Ahoy on Saturday, September 4 featuring Badr Hari up against Arkadiusz Wrzosek in the headliner of the show. The free live stream of preliminary card, billed as “SuperFight Series”, comprises four bouts including two championship matchups.

Advertisements

On the top of the undercard Donovan Wisse meets Yousri Belgaroui for vacant middleweight title. The contest follows Tyjani Beztati faceoff Elvis Gashi for vacant lightweight belt, and a pair of rating lightweight bouts, as Itay Gershon battles Guerric Billet, and Mohammed Hendouf squares off against Robson Minoto.

The SuperFight Series card kicks off at 6 pm CET (local time), which makes it 12 pm ET / 9 am PT in the US and 5 pm BST in the UK on September 4, and 2 am AEST in Australia on September 5. Live stream video is available up top.

The lineup looks as the following:

GLORY 78 Super FightSeries

Donovan Wisse vs. Yousri Belgaroui, 5 rounds, middleweight – vacant middleweight title

Tyjani Beztati vs. Elvis Gashi, 5 rounds, lightweight – for vacant lightweight title

Itay Gershon vs. Guerric Billet, 3 rounds, lightweight

Mohammed Hendouf vs. Robson Minoto, 3 rounds, lightweight

Get the full GLORY 78 fight card and schedule.