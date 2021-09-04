Watch De La Hoya vs Belfort live stream
Kickboxing

GLORY 78 results, Badr vs Wrzosek, full fight card

Newswire
Glory 78: Badr Hari vs Arkadiusz Wrzosek
L-R: Arkadiusz Wrzosek and Badr Hari faceoff at the weigh-ins | GLORY Kickboxing

GLORY 78: Badr vs Wrzosek

GLORY 78: Badr vs Wrzosek airs live from Rotterdam Ahoy in Rotterdam, Holland on September 4 (Sept 5 AEST). The fight card comprises eleven bouts in total with three titles contested on the night.

In the main event Badr Hari goes up against Arkadiusz Wrzosek at heavyweight. In the co-main event reigning light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira faces former champion Artem Vakhitov in the rematch.

Also on the main card, Tarik Khbabez battles Antonio Plazibat, and Levi Rigters takes on Tomas Mozny at heavyweight, and Luis Tavares meets Felipe Micheletti at light heavyweight. In addition, Nordine Mahieddine goes up against Raul Catinas at heavyweight and Mohamed Mezouari squares off against Vedat Hoduk at welterweight.

GLORY 78 SuperFight Series card is headlined by a pair of vacant title bouts, as Donovan Wisse faces Yousri Belgaroui for middleweight belt, and Tyjani Beztati takes on Elvis Gashi for lightweight strap. A pair of lightweight matchups kick off the action, featuring Itay Gershon up against Guerric Billet, and Mohammed Hendouf faceoff Robson Minoto at lightweight. The lineup can be found below.

How to watch GLORY 78: Badr vs Wrzosek

Kickboxing fans can watch GLORY 78: Badr vs Wrzosek live on PPV on gloryfights.com. The start time is scheduled for Saturday, September 4 at 8 pm CEST (local time), 7 pm BST in the UK, 9 pm MSK in Russia, and 2 pm ET / 11 am PT in the United States. In Australia GLORY 78 airs live on Sunday, September 5 at 4 am AEST / 2 am AWST.

GLORY 78 free live stream of SuperFight Series is available on FIGHTMAG. The event starts at 7 pm CEST, 5 pm BST, 7 pm MSK, 12 pm ET / 9 am PT and 2 am AEST / 12 am AWST.

Get the full GLORY 78 fight card below and stay tuned with results.

GLORY 78 fight card

Main Card

  • Badr Hari vs. Arkadiusz Wrzosek
  • Alex Pereira vs. Artem Vakhitov – Pereira’s light heavyweight title
  • Tarik Khbabez vs. Antonio Plazibat
  • Levi Rigters vs. Tomas Mozny
  • Luis Tavares vs. Felipe Micheletti
  • Nordine Mahieddine vs. Raul Catinas
  • Mohamed Mezouari vs. Vedat Hoduk

Preliminary Card

  • Donovan Wisse vs. Yousri Belgaroui – vacant middleweight title
  • Tyjani Beztati vs. Elvis Gashi – for vacant lightweight title
  • Itay Gershon vs. Guerric Billet
  • Mohammed Hendouf vs. Robson Minoto
