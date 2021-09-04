Watch De La Hoya vs Belfort live stream
Boxing

Lara vs Warrington 2 results, time, live stream, how to watch, undercard

Newswire
Mauricio Lara vs Josh Warrington 2
Mauricio Lara vs Josh Warrington 2 faceoff | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Mauricio Lara vs Josh Warrington 2 headlines live from Leeds

Mauricio Lara and Josh Warrington square off in the rematch at Emerald Headingley Stadium in Leeds, England on Saturday September 4, which makes it Sunday September 5 in Australia. The scheduled for twelve rounds featherweight bout headlines the Matchroom Boxing fight card live on DAZN.

In the co-feature undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor defends her belts in a ten-rounder against Jennifer Han. Also on the card Conor Benn defends his WBA Continental welterweight title in a ten-rounder against Adrian Granado, and Jovanni Straffon defends his IBO lightweight title in a twelve-rounder against Maxi Hughes.

Among other bouts, Ebanie Bridges takes on Mailys Gangloff in a eight-rounder at bantamweight, Hopey Price faces Zahid Hussain in a ten-rounder for a vacant IBO International super bantamweight title, and Jack Bateson battles Felix Garcia in a six-rounder at super bantamweight. In addition, Brandon Stansfield meets MJ Hall in a four-rounder at super welterweight, and Mali Wright squares off against Antony Woolery in a four-rounder at light heavyweight.

How to watch Mauricio Lara vs Josh Warrington 2

Boxing fans can watch Mauricio Lara vs Josh Warrington 2 live stream on DAZN. The date and start time is scheduled for Saturday, September 4 at 7 pm BST in the UK and 2 pm ET / 11 am PT in the United States. The main event is expected at around 10 pm BST in the UK and 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT in the US.

The date and time when Lara vs Warrington 2 airs live stream in Australia is Sunday, September 5 at 4 am AEST / 2 am AWST. The headline-bout is expected at approximately 7 am AEST / 5 am AWST.

Lara vs Warrington 2 free live stream of preliminary card

Lara vs Warrington 2 free live stream of undercard starts two hours prior. The video is available below.

Get the full Lara vs Warrington 2 fight card below and stay tuned with results.

Lara vs Warrington 2 fight card

  • Mauricio Lara vs. Josh Warrington
  • Katie Taylor vs. Jennifer Han – Taylor’s WBC, WBA, IBF, WBO and Ring Magazine lightweight titles
  • Conor Benn vs. Adrian Granados – Benn’s WBA Continental welterweight title
  • Jovanni Straffon vs. Maxi Hughes – Straffon’s IBO lightweight title
  • Ebanie Bridges vs. Mailys Gangloff
  • Hopey Price vs. Zahid Hussain – vacant IBO International super bantamweight title
  • Jack Bateson vs. Felix Garcia
  • Brandon Stansfield vs. MJ Hall
  • Mali Wright vs. Antony Woolery
