Lara vs Warrington 2 results, time, live stream, how to watch, undercard

Mauricio Lara and Josh Warrington square off in the rematch at Emerald Headingley Stadium in Leeds, England on Saturday September 4, which makes it Sunday September 5 in Australia. The scheduled for twelve rounds featherweight bout headlines the Matchroom Boxing fight card live on DAZN.

Advertisements

In the co-feature undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor defends her belts in a ten-rounder against Jennifer Han. Also on the card Conor Benn defends his WBA Continental welterweight title in a ten-rounder against Adrian Granado, and Jovanni Straffon defends his IBO lightweight title in a twelve-rounder against Maxi Hughes.

Among other bouts, Ebanie Bridges takes on Mailys Gangloff in a eight-rounder at bantamweight, Hopey Price faces Zahid Hussain in a ten-rounder for a vacant IBO International super bantamweight title, and Jack Bateson battles Felix Garcia in a six-rounder at super bantamweight. In addition, Brandon Stansfield meets MJ Hall in a four-rounder at super welterweight, and Mali Wright squares off against Antony Woolery in a four-rounder at light heavyweight.

How to watch Mauricio Lara vs Josh Warrington 2

Boxing fans can watch Mauricio Lara vs Josh Warrington 2 live stream on DAZN. The date and start time is scheduled for Saturday, September 4 at 7 pm BST in the UK and 2 pm ET / 11 am PT in the United States. The main event is expected at around 10 pm BST in the UK and 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT in the US.

The date and time when Lara vs Warrington 2 airs live stream in Australia is Sunday, September 5 at 4 am AEST / 2 am AWST. The headline-bout is expected at approximately 7 am AEST / 5 am AWST.

Lara vs Warrington 2 free live stream of preliminary card

Lara vs Warrington 2 free live stream of undercard starts two hours prior. The video is available below.

Get the full Lara vs Warrington 2 fight card below and stay tuned with results.

Lara vs Warrington 2 fight card

Mauricio Lara vs. Josh Warrington

Katie Taylor vs. Jennifer Han – Taylor’s WBC, WBA, IBF, WBO and Ring Magazine lightweight titles

Conor Benn vs. Adrian Granados – Benn’s WBA Continental welterweight title

Jovanni Straffon vs. Maxi Hughes – Straffon’s IBO lightweight title

Ebanie Bridges vs. Mailys Gangloff

Hopey Price vs. Zahid Hussain – vacant IBO International super bantamweight title

Jack Bateson vs. Felix Garcia

Brandon Stansfield vs. MJ Hall

Mali Wright vs. Antony Woolery