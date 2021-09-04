UFC Vegas 36 results, live stream, Brunson vs Till (video)

UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Till airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday September 4, which makes it Sunday September 5 in Australia. In the main event Derek Brunson (22-7) aims to secure his fifth straight victory when he faces Darren Till (18-3-1), who looks to rebound from the defeat suffered in his previous bout. The pair meets in a five-rounder at middleweight.

In the co-main event Tom Aspinall (10-2) goes up against Sergey Spivak (13-2) at heavyweight. The full UFC Vegas 36 fight card can be found below.

How to watch UFC Vegas 36: Brunson vs Till live stream

MMA fans in the US can watch UFC Vegas 36: Brunson vs Till live stream on ESPN Plus, with the main card starting at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT, following the prelims kicking off at 1:30 pm ET / 10:30 am PT. In Australia the event airs live on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo with the main card beginning at 6 am AEST / 4 am AEST following the undercard commencing at 3:30 am AEST / 1:30 am AEST.

In addition, UFC Vegas 36 Brunson vs Till Live Watch Along with Jens Pulver and John Gooden is available.

Get the full UFC Vegas 36 fight card below and stay tuned with results.

UFC Vegas 36 fight card

Main Card

Derek Brunson vs. Darren Till

Tom Aspinall vs. Sergey Spivak

Alex Morono vs. David Zawada

Modestas Bukauskas vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.

Paddy Pimblett vs. Luigi Vendramini

Preliminary Card

Molly McCann vs. Ji Yeon Kim

Jack Shore vs. Liudvik Sholinian

Julian Erosa vs. Charles Jourdain

Dalcha Lungiambula vs. Marc-Andre Barriault

Jonathan Martinez vs. Marcelo Rojo