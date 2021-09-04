Search
Live stream UFC on ESPN Plus
Live stream UFC on ESPN Plus
Live stream UFC on ESPN Plus
Live stream UFC on ESPN Plus
UFC

UFC Vegas 36 weigh-in results: Brunson vs Till set, one fighter heavy

Parviz Iskenderov

UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Till

UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Till airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday September 4 in the US, which makes it Sunday September 5 in Australia, starting at the special time. A day before the fight show the athletes stepped on the scales to make it official.

Advertisements

Both main event fighters made the required non-title middleweight limit. Derek Brunson weighed-in at 186. Darren Till was 185.5. The bout is scheduled for five rounds.

Tom Aspinall and Serghei Spivac tipped the scales at 247 and 238.5, respectively. The heavyweight bout serves as the co-main event.

Jonathan Martinez came-in at 138 missing bantamweight limit for his bout against Marcelo Rojo, who showed 135.5. The contest proceeds at catchweight.

MMA fans in the US can watch UFC Vegas 36: Brunson vs Till live stream on ESPN+. In Australia the fight card is available on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo.

Get the full UFC Vegas 36 fight card and weigh-in results below.

UFC Vegas 36 fight card

Main Card

  • Derek Brunson (186) vs. Darren Till (185.5)
  • Tom Aspinall (247) vs. Serghei Spivac (238.5)
  • Alex Morono (170.5) vs. David Zawada (170.5)
  • Modestas Bukauskas (205) vs. Khalil Rountree (205.5)
  • Paddy Pimblett (155.5) vs. Luigi Vendramini (155.5)

Preliminary Card

  • Molly McCann (125.5) vs. Ji Yeon Kim (126)
  • Jack Shore (136) vs. Liudvik Sholinian (135)
  • Julian Erosa (149.5) vs. Charles Jourdain (149.5)
  • Dalcha Lungiambula (185) vs. Marc-Andre Barriault (184.5)
  • Jonathan Martinez (138)* vs. Marcelo Rojo (135.5)

*Missed weight.

Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
Latest NewsMMAUFCVideo

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Watch DAZN boxing live stream
Live stream UFC on ESPN Plus

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097