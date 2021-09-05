AEW All Out 2021: How to watch, live stream, time, CM Punk vs Darby Allin, card

AEW All Out 2021 airs live on pay-per-view from NOW Arena in Chicago, IL on Sunday September 5, which makes it Monday September 6 in the UK and Australia. The event is headlined by CM Punk who makes his ring return against Darby Allin.

Also on the night AEW World Championship holder Kenny Omega faces off Christian Cage. As well, Chris Jericho faces off Maxwell Jacob Friedman, and The Young Bucks defend the title in AEW World Tag Team Championship Steel Cage Match against Lucha Brothers.

The event will also feature Women’s Casino Battle Royale – 21 female wrestlers in a battle royal for the future AEW Women’s World Championship. The full match card can be found below.

How to watch AEW All Out 2021 live in the US, Australia, UK and everywhere else

Pro Wrestling fans can watch AEW All Out 2021 live stream on FITE. The date is Sunday, September 5. The time is 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT.

The date when AEW All Out 2021 airs live stream in Australia is Monday September 6. The time is 10 am AEST.

In the UK the event airs live on Monday September 6 at 1 am BST. Fans in other countries can also watch AEW All Out 2021 live on FITE. The respective start time can be found on the event broadcast page.

In addition All Elite Wrestling announced that AEW All Out 2021 is available in selected theatre in North America. Participating theatres include Cinemark, AMC, Harkins, Galaxy, Marcus, Emagine, Studio Movie Grill and Cinepolis Luxury Cinemas in the U.S., and Landmark Cinemas in Canada. The full list is available on Joe Hand Promotions website.

AEW All Out 2021 match card

The full AEW All Out 2021 card looks as the following:

CM Punk vs. Darby Allin

AEW World Championship: Kenny Omega (c) vs. Christian Cage

Chris Jericho vs. Maxwell Jacob Friedman (Jericho must retire if he loses)

AEW World Tag Team Championship Steel Cage Match: The Young Bucks (c) vs. Lucha Brothers

Jon Moxley vs. Satoshi Kojima

AEW Women’s World Championship: Britt Baker (c) vs. Kris Statlander

AEW TNT Championship: Miro (c) vs. Eddie Kingston

Paul Wight vs. QT Marshall

21-Woman Casino Battle Royale

Orange Cassidy, Wheeler Yuta, Chuck Taylor and Jurassic Express vs. Matt Hardy, Private Party and The Hybrid 2