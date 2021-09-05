Watch AEW All Out 2021 live stream
Kickboxing

Alex Pereira drops title in rematch against Artem Vakhitov at GLORY 78

Parviz Iskenderov
Artem Vakhitov vs Alex Pereira
Artem Vakhitov and Alex Pereira in their rematch at GLORY 78 | GLORY Kickboxing

Vakhitov reclaims GLORY light heavyweight title

The long-awaited rematch between Alex Pereira and Artem Vakhitov served as the co-main event at GLORY 78: Badr vs Wrzosek live on pay-per-view from Rotterdam, Holland on September 4 (Sept 5 AEST). The contest featured Brazilian champion defending his belt against former titleholder from Russia.

As well as their first fight held this past January, the rematch went a full five-round distance. As well as their first fight the rematch did not end in a unanimous decision.

Over the course of a fairly close and very competitive matchup both fighters put on a spectacular performance featuring kicks, punches and knees and everything in between. In the end one judged scored the fight 48-46 for Vakhitov. Another judge gave the same to Pereira. The third judge had it 47-47, draw. Two other judges scored the bout 48-46 and 49-45 all in favor of challenger, who consequently reclaimed the belt by majority decision.

In addition to the win Artem Vakhitov updates his record to 22-6-0, 8 KO and becomes two-time GLORY light heavyweight champion. Former two-division GLORY champion, middleweight and light heavyweight, Alex Pereira drops to 33-7-0, 21 KO.

In the main event of the evening Arkadiusz Wrzosek caused an upset when he knocked out Badr Hari in the second round with head kick.

Get the full GLORY 78 results.

