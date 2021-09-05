Alex Pereira drops title in rematch against Artem Vakhitov at GLORY 78

The long-awaited rematch between Alex Pereira and Artem Vakhitov served as the co-main event at GLORY 78: Badr vs Wrzosek live on pay-per-view from Rotterdam, Holland on September 4 (Sept 5 AEST). The contest featured Brazilian champion defending his belt against former titleholder from Russia.

As well as their first fight held this past January, the rematch went a full five-round distance. As well as their first fight the rematch did not end in a unanimous decision.

Over the course of a fairly close and very competitive matchup both fighters put on a spectacular performance featuring kicks, punches and knees and everything in between. In the end one judged scored the fight 48-46 for Vakhitov. Another judge gave the same to Pereira. The third judge had it 47-47, draw. Two other judges scored the bout 48-46 and 49-45 all in favor of challenger, who consequently reclaimed the belt by majority decision.

#ANDNEW! Artem Vakhitov is now a two-time light heavyweight champion of the world! #GLORY78 Watch Hari vs Wrzosek now on https://t.co/5k5ikTWrgj pic.twitter.com/AAyPjLD5YC — GLORY Kickboxing (@GLORY_WS) September 4, 2021

In addition to the win Artem Vakhitov updates his record to 22-6-0, 8 KO and becomes two-time GLORY light heavyweight champion. Former two-division GLORY champion, middleweight and light heavyweight, Alex Pereira drops to 33-7-0, 21 KO.

In the main event of the evening Arkadiusz Wrzosek caused an upset when he knocked out Badr Hari in the second round with head kick.

Get the full GLORY 78 results.