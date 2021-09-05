Derek Brunson and Darren Till squared off in the headliner of UFC Vegas 36 live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday September 4, which made it Sunday September 5 in Australia. The contest featuree No.5-ranked middleweight up against the division’s No.7-ranked competitor in the scheduled for five rounds matchup.

The bout ended prior to the final horn. Brunson took a dominant position in Round 1 unloading elbows and strikes on the ground, as well as was successful in the second. In the third and what turned to be the final round he secured a rear-naked choke to submit till at 2 minutes and 13 seconds.

As soon as it was all he called out reigning 185-pound UFC champion Israel Adesanya.

With the win Derek Brunson updates his record to 23-7. He also scores the fifth straight victory. Darren Till drops to 18-4 and suffers the second defeat in a row.

Check out Derek Brunson vs Darren Till full fight video highlights below.

Brunson vs Till full fight video highlights

Darren Till walk out.

Darren Till is saving the return of 'Sweet Caroline' for a fully-sold arena ? #UFCVegas36 pic.twitter.com/1JWVayPQI7 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) September 4, 2021

Derek Brunson enters the Octagon.

? Blonde Brunson ain't the guy to mess with. The crafty vet @DerekBrunson on deck for another main event! #UFCVegas36 pic.twitter.com/QSJ5KUB2eE — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) September 4, 2021

Fight time.

Round 1 – Brunson dominates Till on the ground with punches and elbow.

Dropping nasty elbows ?@DerekBrunson is off to a good start at #UFCVegas36 pic.twitter.com/gCyzRqn7UQ — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) September 4, 2021

"Good lad." Till giving Brunson props after some nasty G&P early! #UFCVegas36 pic.twitter.com/OxUl8srwwc — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) September 4, 2021

Till’s corner after the first round.

"He's tired." ? Till believing he's seen the best of Brunson early as we join the Gorilla's corner after R1. #UFCVegas36 pic.twitter.com/F9ixQMC2Ln — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) September 4, 2021

Brunson takes Till down in Round 2.

The grappling from Brunson is an issue through round 2??. #UFCVegas36 pic.twitter.com/EEwXgtPnRv — UFC (@ufc) September 4, 2021

Round 3 – Derek Brunson submits Darren Till.

FIVE IN A ROW FOR BLONDE BRUNSON. ? @DerekBrunson stepped up and made one of the biggest statements of his career tonight! #UFCVegas36 pic.twitter.com/HMo5f0eE5o — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) September 4, 2021

Derek Brunson calls out Israel Adesanya.

“Israel Adesanya, boy, I ain’t workin’ all this time for nothing, boy. You next, boy! YOU NEXT!”@DerekBrunson wants to run it back with the champ ? #UFCVegas36 pic.twitter.com/fAv14Gaw3F — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) September 4, 2021

Verdict.

Derek Brunson post-fight interview.

A potential championship opportunity and a chance at redemption. ? @DerekBrunson has put in the work and is ready for a date with destiny. #UFCVegas36 pic.twitter.com/yIGIYPNaPA — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) September 4, 2021

