UFC

Derek Brunson vs Darren Till full fight video highlights

Darren Brunson submits Darren Till at UFC Vegas 36
Darren Brunson submits Darren Till at UFC Vegas 36 | Twitter/UFC

Brunson submits Till in UFC Vegas 36 main event

Derek Brunson and Darren Till squared off in the headliner of UFC Vegas 36 live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday September 4, which made it Sunday September 5 in Australia. The contest featuree No.5-ranked middleweight up against the division’s No.7-ranked competitor in the scheduled for five rounds matchup.

The bout ended prior to the final horn. Brunson took a dominant position in Round 1 unloading elbows and strikes on the ground, as well as was successful in the second. In the third and what turned to be the final round he secured a rear-naked choke to submit till at 2 minutes and 13 seconds.

As soon as it was all he called out reigning 185-pound UFC champion Israel Adesanya.

With the win Derek Brunson updates his record to 23-7. He also scores the fifth straight victory. Darren Till drops to 18-4 and suffers the second defeat in a row.

Check out Derek Brunson vs Darren Till full fight video highlights below.

Brunson vs Till full fight video highlights

Darren Till walk out.

Derek Brunson enters the Octagon.

Fight time.

Round 1 – Brunson dominates Till on the ground with punches and elbow.

Till’s corner after the first round.

Brunson takes Till down in Round 2.

Round 3 – Derek Brunson submits Darren Till.

Derek Brunson calls out Israel Adesanya.

Verdict.

Derek Brunson post-fight interview.

Get the full UFC Vegas 36: Brunson vs Till results.

