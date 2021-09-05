Ebanie Bridges outpoints Mailys Gangloff – highlight video

Ebanie Bridges came out on top from her bout against Mailys Gangloff at Emerald Headingley Stadium in Leeds, England on September 4 (Sept 5 AEST). The Australian “Blonde Bomber” secured the win against French boxer by points (77-76) after eight rounds of bantamweight. The contest was featured on the Lara vs Warrington 2 card live stream on DAZN.

With the win Bridges updates her record to 7-1, 3 KOs and scores the second win in a row. Gangloff drops to 5-3, 2 KOs. Check out the full fight video highlights below.

Get the full Lara vs Warrington 2 results.