Watch De La Hoya vs Belfort live stream
Watch De La Hoya vs Belfort live stream
Watch De La Hoya vs Belfort live stream
Watch De La Hoya vs Belfort live stream
Search
Watch De La Hoya vs Belfort live stream
Watch De La Hoya vs Belfort live stream
Watch De La Hoya vs Belfort live stream
Watch De La Hoya vs Belfort live stream
Boxing

Ebanie Bridges outpoints Mailys Gangloff – highlight video

Parviz Iskenderov
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

Advertisements

'Blonde Bomber' on top in Leeds

Ebanie Bridges came out on top from her bout against Mailys Gangloff at Emerald Headingley Stadium in Leeds, England on September 4 (Sept 5 AEST). The Australian “Blonde Bomber” secured the win against French boxer by points (77-76) after eight rounds of bantamweight. The contest was featured on the Lara vs Warrington 2 card live stream on DAZN.

With the win Bridges updates her record to 7-1, 3 KOs and scores the second win in a row. Gangloff drops to 5-3, 2 KOs. Check out the full fight video highlights below.

Get the full Lara vs Warrington 2 results.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingFeaturedLatest NewsVideo

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Advertisements
Watch De La Hoya vs Belfort live stream

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Watch DAZN boxing live stream

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097