Kickboxing

Fraggingmonk Fight Night 2 results: WKN India Cup winners crowned in Bengaluru

Parviz Iskenderov
Athul Hotker victorious over Rajeev MP
Athul Hotker victorious over Rajeev MP | Fraggingmonk Promotions

The second edition of Fraggingmonk Fight Night aired live from Bengaluru on Saturday, September 4 marking the return of World Kickboxing Network to India.

The event presented by Vaibhav Shetty featured eight bouts in total with six WKN India Cup titles contested on the night. Among the championship winners, Athul Hotker defeated Rajeev MP via third-round TKO at middleweight, Edukondal Rao stopped Samiran Gogoi in the first round at lightweight, and Sukeerth Kulal secured a unanimous decision against Ashwin Naidu at light heavyweight.

The event aired live on MMA India Show page on Facebook, and is now available on FITE TV.

The host of the evening was Vivek Bhaskar.

Get the full fight results from Fraggingmonk Fight Night 2 below.

  • Kishor Gowda def. Rakesh Siddu by KO (R3) – wins WKN India Cup bantamweight title
  • Edukondal Rao def. Samiran Gogoi by TKO (R1) – wins WKN India Cup lightweight title
  • Sukeerth Kulal def. Ashwin Naidu by unanimous decision – wins WKN India Cup light heavyweight title
  • Mintu Barman def. Prathap Rana by TKO (R1) wins WKN India Cup welterweight title
  • Pratheek Surathkal def. Sunil Raj by unanimous decision – wins WKN India Cup featherweight title
  • Athul Hotker def. Rajeev MP by TKO (R3) – wins WKN India Cup middleweight title
  • Surya Sagar def. Basavesh by KO (R1) – wins WBC India Muay Thai super lightweight title
  • Lleyton Marc Crasta def. Vinod Kumar by split decision
KickboxingLatest NewsResults

Cold Company

