Watch AEW All Out 2021 live stream
Watch AEW All Out 2021 live stream
Watch AEW All Out 2021 live stream
Watch AEW All Out 2021 live stream
Search
Watch AEW All Out 2021 live stream
Watch AEW All Out 2021 live stream
Watch AEW All Out 2021 live stream
Watch AEW All Out 2021 live stream
Boxing

Ramos vs Mendoza results, time, how to watch, live stream, tickets, undercard

Newswire
Jesus Ramos Jr vs Brian Mendoza
Jesus Ramos Jr vs Brian Mendoza faceoff | Sean Michael Ham/TGB Promotions

Unbeaten Jesus Ramos (16-0, 14 KOs) goes up against super welterweight contender Brian Mendoza (19-1, 13 KOs) live from The Armory in Minneapolis, MN on Sunday September 5, which makes it Monday September 6 in the UK and Australia. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 10 rounds matchup, battling it out in the headliner of PBC boxing fight card.

Advertisements

The co-main event pits undefeated Starling Castillo (15-0, 12 KOs) faceoff former title challenger Juan Carlos Burgos (34-5-2, 21 KOs) in a 10-rounder at lightweight. Kicking off the main card unbeaten Armando Resendiz (12-0, 8 KOs) meets veteran contender Marcos Hernandez (14-4-2, 3 KOs) in a 10-rounder at middleweight.

The undercard is headlined by Kyrone Davis (15-2-1, 6 KO) taking on Martez McGregor (8-4, 6 KOs) at super middleweight. The full fight card can be found below.

Ramos vs Mendoza tickets

Ramos vs Mendoza tickets to witness all the action at The Armory in Minneapolis, MN on Sunday September 5 can be purchased through Vivid Seats. Doors open at 4:30 pm CT. First fight begins at 5 pm CT.

How to watch Jesus Ramos Jr vs Brian Mendoza live stream

Boxing fans can watch Jesus Ramos Jr vs Brian Mendoza live on FOX and live stream on Fox Sports App. The start time is 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT in the US, 1 am BST in the UK and 10 am AEST in Australia. The undercard airs live stream on FS1 two hours earlier.

Get the full Ramos vs Mendoza fight card and stay tuned with results.

Ramos vs Mendoza fight card

Main Card (FOX)

  • Jesus Alejandro Ramos vs. Brian Mendoza, 10 rounds, super welterweight
  • Starling Wilson Castillo vs. Juan Carlos Burgos, 10 rounds, lightweight
  • Jose Armando Resendiz vs. Marcos Hernandez, 10 rounds, middleweight
  • Iago Kiladze vs. Matt McKinney, 6/8 rounds, heavyweight (swing bout)

Preliminary Card (FS1)

  • Kyrone Davis vs. Martez McGregor, super middleweight, 8/10 rounds
  • Justin Cardona vs. Jomar Robles, 4/6 rounds, super lightweight
  • Travon Marshall vs. Maycon Oller Da Silva, 4/6 rounds, super welterweight
  • Michael Angeletti vs. Alexis Salido, 4 rounds, super bantamweight

Non-televised

  • Ve Shawn Owens vs. Michael Ogundo, 8 rounds, super lightweight
Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingLatest NewsResults

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Watch DAZN boxing live stream
Watch AEW All Out 2021 live stream

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097