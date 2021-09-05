Ramos vs Mendoza results, time, how to watch, live stream, tickets, undercard

Unbeaten Jesus Ramos (16-0, 14 KOs) goes up against super welterweight contender Brian Mendoza (19-1, 13 KOs) live from The Armory in Minneapolis, MN on Sunday September 5, which makes it Monday September 6 in the UK and Australia. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 10 rounds matchup, battling it out in the headliner of PBC boxing fight card.

The co-main event pits undefeated Starling Castillo (15-0, 12 KOs) faceoff former title challenger Juan Carlos Burgos (34-5-2, 21 KOs) in a 10-rounder at lightweight. Kicking off the main card unbeaten Armando Resendiz (12-0, 8 KOs) meets veteran contender Marcos Hernandez (14-4-2, 3 KOs) in a 10-rounder at middleweight.

The undercard is headlined by Kyrone Davis (15-2-1, 6 KO) taking on Martez McGregor (8-4, 6 KOs) at super middleweight. The full fight card can be found below.

Ramos vs Mendoza tickets

Ramos vs Mendoza tickets to witness all the action at The Armory in Minneapolis, MN on Sunday September 5 can be purchased through Vivid Seats. Doors open at 4:30 pm CT. First fight begins at 5 pm CT.

How to watch Jesus Ramos Jr vs Brian Mendoza live stream

Boxing fans can watch Jesus Ramos Jr vs Brian Mendoza live on FOX and live stream on Fox Sports App. The start time is 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT in the US, 1 am BST in the UK and 10 am AEST in Australia. The undercard airs live stream on FS1 two hours earlier.

Ramos vs Mendoza fight card

Main Card (FOX)

Jesus Alejandro Ramos vs. Brian Mendoza, 10 rounds, super welterweight

Starling Wilson Castillo vs. Juan Carlos Burgos, 10 rounds, lightweight

Jose Armando Resendiz vs. Marcos Hernandez, 10 rounds, middleweight

Iago Kiladze vs. Matt McKinney, 6/8 rounds, heavyweight (swing bout)

Preliminary Card (FS1)

Kyrone Davis vs. Martez McGregor, super middleweight, 8/10 rounds

Justin Cardona vs. Jomar Robles, 4/6 rounds, super lightweight

Travon Marshall vs. Maycon Oller Da Silva, 4/6 rounds, super welterweight

Michael Angeletti vs. Alexis Salido, 4 rounds, super bantamweight

Non-televised

Ve Shawn Owens vs. Michael Ogundo, 8 rounds, super lightweight