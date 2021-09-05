Watch De La Hoya vs Belfort live stream
Boxing

Jesus Ramos Jr vs Brian Mendoza weigh-in results

Parviz Iskenderov
Jesus Ramos weigh-in
Jesus Ramos weigh-in | Sean Michael Ham/TGB Promotions

Ramos vs Mendoza tops live from The Armory

Jesus Alejandro Ramos weighed-in at 154.4 for his ten-round super welterweight bout against Brian Mendoza, who showed 154.6. The pair squares off in the headliner of Premier Boxing Champions card live on FOX from The Armory in Minneapolis, MN on Sunday September 5.

Ramos vs Mendoza tickets to witness all the action at the venue can be purchased through Vivid Seats. Doors open at 4:30 pm CT.

Starling Wilson Castillo and Juan Carlos Burgos showed 135 and 134.8, respectively, for their ten-round lightweight co-feature. Kyrone Davis came in at 170.2 for his preliminary card headline-bout against Martez McGregor, who was 169.8.

Get the full Ramos vs Mendoza fight card and weigh-in results below.

Ramos vs Mendoza fight card

Main Card (FOX)

  • Jesus Alejandro Ramos (154.4) vs. Brian Mendoza (154.6) , 10 rounds, super welterweight
  • Starling Wilson Castillo (135) vs. Juan Carlos Burgos (134.8) , 10 rounds, lightweight
  • Jose Armando Resendiz (163.8) vs. Marcos Hernandez (164) , 10 rounds, middleweight
  • Iago Kiladze (226) vs. Matt McKinney (251) , 6/8 rounds, heavyweight (swing bout)

Preliminary Card (FS1)

  • Kyrone Davis (170.2) vs. Martez McGregor (169.8) , super middleweight, 8/10 rounds
  • Justin Cardona (137) vs. Jomar Robles (135.4) , 4/6 rounds, super lightweight
  • Travon Marshall (150.8) vs. Maycon Oller Da Silva (151.6) , 4/6 rounds, super welterweight
  • Michael Angeletti (121.6) vs. Alexis Salido (121.2) , 4 rounds, super bantamweight

Non-televised

  • Ve Shawn Owens (142.2) vs. Michael Ogundo (141.6) , 8 rounds, super lightweight
BoxingLatest News

