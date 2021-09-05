Katie Taylor retains title against Jennifer Han (video)

Katie Taylor successfully retained her undisputed lightweight title against mandatory challenger Jennifer Han at Emerald Headingley Stadium in Leeds, England on Saturday September 4 (Sept 5 AEST). The world championship bout was featured on Lara vs Warrington 2 card live on DAZN.

After ten rounds all three judges scored the fight 100-89 in favor of champion. With the win Taylor made the fourth successful defense of her WBC, WBA, IBF, WBO and Ring Magazine belts and remained undefeated with an undefeated record 19-6, 6 KOs. Han dropped to 18-4-1, 1 KO, 3 NC, which snapped her eight-win streak.

