Boxing

Video: Mauricio Lara gets cut, rematch with Josh Warrington ends in disappointment

Parviz Iskenderov
A highly anticipated featherweight rematch between Mauricio Lara and Josh Warrington ended in disappointment. The pair squared off live on DAZN from Emerald Headingley Stadium in Leeds, England on September 4 (Sept 5 AEST).

Due to an accidental clash of heads in the middle of the second round Lara got badly cut above his left eye. He fought till the end of the round, and during the break got accessed by the doctor. The referee put a stop to the contest which was officially ruled “technical draw”, as the fight didn’t go past four rounds, and no winner could be declared in accordance to the scorecards.

The pair is expected to faceoff for the third time. Check out the full fight video highlights up top.

Get the full Lara vs Warrington 2 results.

Boxing

