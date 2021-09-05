UFC Vegas 36 video: Tom Aspinall KO’s Sergey Spivak

Tom Aspinall secured his seventh straight victory when he faced and dominated Sergey Spivak at UFC Vegas 36: Brunson vs Till on September 4 (Sept 5 AEST). Half way through the first round the heavy-hitter from England delivered right knee to the body and then dropped his Moldovan opponent to the canvas with right elbow. He immediately followed it up with a furry of strikes forcing the referee to call it a day.
Aspinall updates his record to 11-2 and scores the fourth victory inside the UFC Octagon. Spivak drops to 13-3, which snaps his three-win streak.
Check out the video of finish below.
Another first-round finish for Tom Aspinall ? #UFCVegas36 pic.twitter.com/8zBmVQCXCX
— ESPN MMA (@espnmma) September 4, 2021
