UFC Vegas 36 video: Tom Aspinall KO’s Sergey Spivak

Tom Aspinall secured his seventh straight victory when he faced and dominated Sergey Spivak at UFC Vegas 36: Brunson vs Till on September 4 (Sept 5 AEST). Half way through the first round the heavy-hitter from England delivered right knee to the body and then dropped his Moldovan opponent to the canvas with right elbow. He immediately followed it up with a furry of strikes forcing the referee to call it a day.

Aspinall updates his record to 11-2 and scores the fourth victory inside the UFC Octagon. Spivak drops to 13-3, which snaps his three-win streak.

Check out the video of finish below.

