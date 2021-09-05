Video: Badr Hari KO’d by Arkadiusz Wrzosek at GLORY 78

K-1 legend Badr Hari was floored on his back when he faced a little known Arkadiusz Wrzosek in the headliner of GLORY 78. Kickboxing event aired live on pay-per-view from Rotterdam Ahoy in Rotterdam, Holland on September 4 (Sept 5 AEST).

Advertisements

All way until the moment of impact Hari was dominating his opponent, dropping him and securing a number of eight counts with strikes. During another attack by Dutch-Moroccan favorite Polish heavyweight was once again pushed back to the ropes and was getting owned. But, out of nowhere he managed to throw left kick to the head knocking Badr Hari out.

While “Bad Boy” was trying to get back on his feet the referee was counting. He waved the fight off at 1 minute and 30 seconds into the second round.

With the win Arkadiusz Wrzosek updates his record to 13-5-0, 8 KO and scores the third straight victory.

Badr Hari suffers the third defeat via stoppage in a row and drops to 106-16-0, 92 KO. His previous bout against Benjamin Adegbuyi ended in a similar manner, as he was dominating the first half of the fight to only be stopped in Round 3. His rematch with Rico Verhoeven saw several knockdowns scored by Hari, who then got injured and was unable to continue also in the third.

You can watch Badr Hari vs Arkadiusz Wrzosek fight video highlights below.

Badr vs Wrzosek fight video highlights

Advertisements

Badr Hari walk out.

Badr makes the walk! Your last chance to watch #GLORY78 is NOW! Order now at https://t.co/5k5ikTWrgj pic.twitter.com/kvQtsNjY4V — GLORY Kickboxing (@GLORY_WS) September 4, 2021

Arkadiusz Wrzosek knocks out Badr Hari.

Damn Badr got Ko’d…pic.twitter.com/5DtuKxp3JK — Michael Morgan (@mikewhoatv) September 4, 2021

THE GREATEST COMEBACK OF ALL-TIME! @arekwrzosek throws a Hail Mary and KNOCKS OUT Badr Hari! pic.twitter.com/kXkxPIizt0 — GLORY Kickboxing (@GLORY_WS) September 4, 2021

Arkadiusz Wrzosek celebrates victory.

Get the full GLORY 78: Badr vs Wrzosek results.