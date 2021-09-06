Search
UFC

Dana White’s Contender Series 38 fight card

Parviz Iskenderov
Dana White's Contender Series
Dana White's Contender Series | YouTube/UFC

Dana White's Contender Series: Season 5, Week 2

Dana White’s Contender Series: Season 5, Week 2 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Tuesday September 7, which makes is Wednesday September 8 in Australia. The event features MMA prospects squaring off inside the Octagon in hopes to earn a contract with the UFC.

Among the bouts, Logan Urban (5-1) goes up against Josh Quinlan (5-0) at welterweight, Mario Sousa (12-1) faces Chidi Njokuani (19-7) at middleweight, and Jose Alday (14-5-1) meets Saimon Oliveira (17-3) at bantamweight. In addition, Bruno Korea (12-3-1) takes on Carlos Vergara (8-2-1) at flyweight, and Muin Gafurov (17-3) and Chad Anheliger (10-5) do battle at bantamweight.

MMA fans can watch DWCS 38 live stream on ESPN+. The start time is 8 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

DWCS 38 fight card

  • Logan Urban vs. Josh Quinlan
  • Mario Sousa vs. Chidi Njokuani
  • Saimon Oliveira vs. Jose Alday
  • Carlos Vergara vs. Bruno Mesquita
  • Muin Gafurov vs. Chad Anheliger
