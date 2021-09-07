BKFC 21 Omaha, tickets, how to watch, live stream, time, Cochrane vs Richman, fight card

BKFC 21: Cochrane vs Richman airs live on pay-per-view from Ralston Arena in Omaha, NE on Friday, September 10. The bare knuckle boxing event marks the promotion’s first visit to Nebraska. The fight card comprises eleven bouts in total.

Advertisements

In the main event Dakota Cochrane (33-13, 2-0 BKFC) goes up against Mike Richman (18-8, 1-0, BKFC) at light heavyweight. In the co-main event Sam Shewmaker (5-1, 1-1 BKFC) takes on Josh Burns (8-10, 1-1 BKFC) at heavyweight. In addition, Houston Alexander (17-6-1) makes his Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship debut against Wes Combs (20-6, 1-0 BKFC). The full fight card can be found below.

BKFC 21 tickets

BKFC 21 tickets to witness all the action at Ralston Arena in Omaha, NE on Friday, September 10 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats. Doors open 7:30 pm CT.

How to watch BKFC 21: Cochrane vs Richman live stream, date and time

Bare knuckle boxing fans can watch BKFC 21: Cochrane vs Richman live stream on FITE. The date is Friday, September 10. The time is 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

The date when BKFC 21 airs live in Australia is Saturday, September 11. The start time is 11 am AEST / 9 am AWST.

BKFC 21 UK time is set for 2 am BST on Saturday, September 11. The respective start time in other countries can be found on the event broadcast page on FITE.

BKFC 21 fight card

The full BKFC 21: Cochrane vs Richman fight card looks as the following:

Dakota Cochrane vs. Mike Richman

Sam Shewmaker vs. Josh Burns

Houston Alexander vs. Wes Combs

Ryan Roberts vs. Jorge Gonzalez

Jason High vs. Rocky Long

Sean Wilson vs. Will Shutt

Kevin Benson vs. Cody Land

Keilen Fantroy vs. Juan Carlos Deleon

Erick Murray vs. Roberto Guzman

Adam Valcourt vs. Jeff Souder

Noah Cutter vs. Carlos Trinidad