Holyfield vs Belfort: How to watch ‘The Real Deal’ comeback, fight time, venue, undercard

Evander Holyfield is back in the ring on Saturday, September 11 when he faces Vitor Belfort live on pay-per-view. The scheduled for eight rounds heavyweight boxing match headlines the Triller Fight Club card billed as “Legends 2”. The location has been recently changed, with Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood in Davie, FL being a new venue accommodating the event.

The date when Holyfield vs Belfort airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, September 12.

“The Real Deal” stepped in to replace fellow-boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya, who caught COVID-19 and was forced to withdraw from his showdown with former UFC light heavyweight champion, Belfort.

While De La Hoya vs Belfort was set to take place at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, CA, Triller changed the location due to California State Athletic Commission reportedly not willing to sanction the bout with former undisputed cruiserweight and heavyweight champion, making his ring return at the age of 58.

Holyfield (44-10-2, 29 KOs, 1 NC) was last in action over ten years ago, when he TKO’d Brian Nielsen in the tenth round of their bout in May 2011. Belfort (MMA 26-14, 1 NC, boxing 1-0, 1 KOs) last fought May 2018, when he was knocked out by Lyoto Machida in the second round, which concluded his run inside the UFC Octagon.

How to watch Evander Holyfield vs Vitor Belfort live stream, date and time

Boxing fans can watch Evander Holyfield vs Vitor Belfort live stream on FITE. The date is Saturday, September 11. The start time is 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT.

Holyfield vs Belfort Australia date and time is set for Sunday, September 12 at 9 am AEST, while in the UK the PPV card kicks off at 12 am BST. The respective start time in other countries can be found on the event broadcast page.

Holyfield vs Belfort fight card

The co-main event features former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva (34-11, 1 NC MMA, 2-1 boxing) facing off former UFC light heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz (21-12-1), who is making his pro-boxing debut. The pair squares off in an eight-rounder at cruiserweight.

Among other Holyfield vs Belfort undercard bouts, former cruiserweight and heavyweight champion David Haye (28-4, 26 KOs) meets Joe Fournier (9-0, 9 KOs, 1 NC) in an eight-rounder at heavyweight. In addition, Andy Vences (23-2-1, 12 KOs) and Jono Carroll (19-2-1, 5 KOs) do a ten-round battle at super featherweight.

The current Holyfield vs Belfort PPV fight card looks as the following:

Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort

Anderson Silva vs. Tito Ortiz

David Haye vs. Joe Fournier

Andy Vences vs. Jono Carroll