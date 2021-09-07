Watch Holyfield vs Belfort live stream
Watch Holyfield vs Belfort live stream
Watch Holyfield vs Belfort live stream
Watch Holyfield vs Belfort live stream
Search
Watch Holyfield vs Belfort live stream
Watch Holyfield vs Belfort live stream
Watch Holyfield vs Belfort live stream
Watch Holyfield vs Belfort live stream
Kickboxing

GLORY 78 video: Alex Pereira vs Artem Vakhitov 2 (highlight)

Newswire
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

Advertisements

Artem Vakhitov reclaims title against Alex Pereira

Artem Vakhitov dethroned Alex Pereira to reclaim light heavyweight title this past Saturday, September 4 in the co-main event of GLORY 78: Badr vs Wrzosek live from Rotterdam Ahoy in Rotterdam, Netherlands. After five rounds of an all-round action the Russian kickboxer took a majority decision, as well as the revenge, against the champion from Brazil to become a new and two-time king in the division. Check out some of the best moments from the matchup up top.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
FeaturedKickboxingLatest NewsVideo

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Advertisements
Watch Holyfield vs Belfort live stream

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Watch DAZN boxing live stream

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097