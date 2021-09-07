GLORY 78 video: Alex Pereira vs Artem Vakhitov 2 (highlight)

Artem Vakhitov dethroned Alex Pereira to reclaim light heavyweight title this past Saturday, September 4 in the co-main event of GLORY 78: Badr vs Wrzosek live from Rotterdam Ahoy in Rotterdam, Netherlands. After five rounds of an all-round action the Russian kickboxer took a majority decision, as well as the revenge, against the champion from Brazil to become a new and two-time king in the division. Check out some of the best moments from the matchup up top.