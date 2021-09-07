Artem Vakhitov dethroned Alex Pereira to reclaim light heavyweight title this past Saturday, September 4 in the co-main event of GLORY 78: Badr vs Wrzosek live from Rotterdam Ahoy in Rotterdam, Netherlands. After five rounds of an all-round action the Russian kickboxer took a majority decision, as well as the revenge, against the champion from Brazil to become a new and two-time king in the division. Check out some of the best moments from the matchup up top.
Sign in
Welcome! Log into your account
Password recovery
Recover your password
A password will be e-mailed to you.
GLORY 78 video: Alex Pereira vs Artem Vakhitov 2 (highlight)
Subscribe to our channel on YouTube
Get all FIGHTMAG video content
Advertisements
Artem Vakhitov reclaims title against Alex Pereira
Share This
Want to Support?
You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.
Advertisements