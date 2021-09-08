Watch Holyfield vs Belfort live stream
Pro Wrestling

AEW at UBS Arena with two shows on Dec 8, tickets

Newswire
Eddie Kingston at AEW All Out 2021
Eddie Kingston at AEW All Out 2021 | All Elite Wrestling

AEW Dynamite & AEW Rampage

All Elite Wrestling brings its wildly popular shows AEW: Dynamite and AEW: Rampage to the brand-new UBS Arena on Wednesday, December 8, for a spectacular night of bell-to-bell action.

Located on the border of Queens and Nassau County in Belmont Park, NY, the state of the art UBS Arena will host the world-class wrestlers of AEW as they take the squared circle in the stunning new venue.

Tickets for AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage will go on-sale to the general public on Friday, Sept. 10, at 10 am ET via AEWTix.com and Ticketmaster.com. Tickets start at $30 plus fees.

AEW is red hot, coming off an incredible All Out 2021 PPV event last Sunday with the jaw-dropping debuts of Adam Cole, Bryan Danielson and Ruby Soho, just 16 days after the thunderous debut of the legendary CM Punk. AEW’s two weekly shows airing on TNT, AEW: Dynamite and AEW: Rampage, also continue to dominate the ratings on Wednesdays and Fridays, respectively.

AEW’s stellar line-up of legendary wrestlers and homegrown talent also includes Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks, Jon Moxley, Sting, Dr. Britt Baker, Miro, Andrade El Idolo, Darby Allin, Kris Statlander, Nyla Rose, Hikaru Shida, Orange Cassidy, Eddie Kingston, The Lucha Bros., Maxwell Jacob Friedman, Hangman Page, Christian Cage, Malakai Black and many others.

Latest NewsPress ReleasePro Wrestling

