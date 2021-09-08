Watch Holyfield vs Belfort live stream
UFC

Dana White’s Contender Series – Season 5, Week 2 results

Newswire
Dana White's Contender Series
Dana White's Contender Series | Twitter/UFC

Dana White's Contender Series 38

Dana White’s Contender Series 38 takes place at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Tuesday, September 7, which makes it Wednesday, September 8 in Australia. The event features five bouts, with MMA prospects facing off inside the Octagon, in hopes to win the contract a the UFC.

The feature bout pits Logan Urban (5-1) up against Josh Quinlan (5-0) at welterweight. Also on the card Mario Sousa (12-1) meets Chidi Njokuani (19-7) at middleweight, and Saimon Oliveira (17-3) faces Jose Alday (14-5-1) at bantamweight.

Get the full fight card and stay tuned with results below.

MMA fans can watch DWCS 38 live stream on ESPN+. The start time is 8 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

Dana White’s Contender Series 38 results

  • Josh Quinlan def. Logan Urban by KO (punches, R1 at 0:47)
  • Chidi Njokuani def. Mario Sousa by TKO (elbows and punches, R3 at 1:35)
  • Saimon Oliveira def. Jose Alday by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
  • Carlos Vergara def. Bruno Mesquita by TKO (knee and punches, R1 at 0:41)
  • Chad Anheliger def. Muin Gafurov by split decision (29–28, 28–29, 29–28)

As the bouts inside the Octagon concludes, the following fighters earned their contracts with the promotion: Chad Anheliger, Carlos Vergara, Saimon Oliveira, Chidi Njokuani, and Josh Quinlan.

