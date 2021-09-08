Watch Holyfield vs Belfort live stream
Boxing

Donald Trump to give live commentary at Holyfield vs Belfort

Donald Trump to host and commentate Holyfield vs Belfort

Dubbed "No Holds Barred": President Donald J. Trump to give an unfiltered boxing commentary for Evander Holyfield's 'Return To The Ring'

Donald J. Trump, the 45th President of the United States will provide guest commentary in a never-before-seen live event headlined by Evander Holyfield vs Vitor Belfort at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood in Davie, FL. Fans can tune in and watch all the action on FITE.

Former undisputed cruiserweight and heavyweight world champion, Evander “The Real Deal” Holyfield makes his comeback fight in a heavyweight battle against former UFC light heavyweight champion Vitor “Phenom” Belfort.

“I love great fighters and great fights,” said President Donald J. Trump. “I look forward to seeing both this Saturday night and sharing my thoughts ringside. You won’t want to miss this special event.”

Holyfield vs Belfort: How to watch, time, venue, tickets, undercard

Holyfield, who is widely considered to be one the best pound-for-pound heavyweight champions alive today, squares off against former UFC light heavyweight champion Belfort who still holds the record for most knockouts in UFC history.

Among Holyfield vs Belfort undercard bouts former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva faces former UFC light heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz, former cruiserweight and heavyweight champion David Haye takes on Joe Fournier, and Andy Vences battles Jono Carroll.

Additionally, performing live between fights will be Brazilian Pop-Superstar ANITTA, Cuban super-group GENTE DE ZONA and Latino superstar LUNAY.

Holyfield vs Belfort action live on pay-per-view starts at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT. The pre-show begins an hour earlier. Order PPV >>

Holyfield vs Belfort fight card

  • Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort, 8 rounds, heavyweight
  • Anderson Silva vs. Tito Ortiz, 8 rounds, cruiserweight
  • David Haye vs. Joe Fournier, 8 rounds, heavyweight
  • Andy Vences vs. Jono Carroll, 10 rounds, super featherweight
Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Watch Holyfield vs Belfort live stream

