Giorgio Petrosyan vs Superbon Banchamek set for Oct 15

Famed kickboxer from Italy Giorgio Petrosyan faces a popular Muay Thai fighter from Thailand Superbon Banchamek on Friday, October 15. The pair squares off in the headliner of ONE Championship event titled “First Strike”. The event airs live from Kallang, Singapore.

Petrosyan and Superbon meet in a five-round championship bout with yet another inaugural belt on the line – ONE kickboxing featherweight title.

Riding the five-win streak Petrosyan brings to the table five straight victories, most recently defeating Davit Kiria by unanimous decision in February. Superbon last fought in July 2020 when he earned a unanimous decision against Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong and secured the tenth win in a row.

The rest of fight card features a series of kickboxing and Muay Thai bouts, including the quarterfinals of featherweight kickboxing World Grand Prix. The lineup looks as the following:

ONE: First Strike fight card

Main Card

Giorgio Petrosyan vs. Superbon Banchamek, ONE featherweight kickboxing title

Rodtang Jitmuangnon vs. Daniel Puertas, flyweight, kickboxing

Marat Grigorian vs. Andy Souwer, ONE featherweight kickboxing WGP quarterfinal

Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong vs. Tayfun Ozcan, ONE featherweight kickboxing WGP quarterfinal

Samy Sana vs. Chingiz Allazov, ONE featherweight kickboxing WGP quarterfinal

Enriko Kehl vs. Davit Kiria, ONE featherweight kickboxing WGP quarterfinal

Undercard

Saemapetch Fairtex vs. Tawanchai PK.Saenchai Muaythaigym, bantamweight, Muay Thai

Rade Opacic vs. Patrick Schmid, heavyweight, kickboxing

Zhang Chunyu vs. Dovydas Rimkus, featherweight, kickboxing

Smokin’ Jo Nattawut vs. Yurik Davtyan, featherweight, kickboxing