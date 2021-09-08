Valdez vs Conceicao fight card, tickets, live stream, start time

Undefeated Oscar Valdez defends his WBC super featherweight title against unbeaten challenger Robson Conceicao at the AVA Amphitheater at Casino Del Sol in Tucson, AZ on Friday, September 10. The scheduled for twelve-rounds world championship bout headlines the Top Rank Boxing fight card live stream on ESPN+.

Valdez (29-0, 23 KOs) claimed the belt in his previous bout in February by knockout in the tenth round against Miguel Berchelt. Conceicao (16-0, 8 KOs) was last in action in April when he stopped Jesus Antonio Ahumada in Round 7.

The co-main event is a ten-round junior lightweight bout between Gabriel Flores Jr and Luis Alberto Lopez Vargas. Flores (20-0, 7 KOs) TKO’d Jayson Velez in February, while Vargas (22-2, 12 KOs) KO’d Mauro Loreto in March.

On the top of Valdez vs Conceicao undercard Junto Nakatani (20-1, 16 KOs) defends his WBO flyweight title in a twelve-rounder against Angel Ascota (22-2, 21 KOs). Among other bouts, Xander Zayas (9-0, 7 KOs) faces Jose Luis Sanchez (11-1-1, 4 KOs) in a six-rounder at junior middleweight. The full fight card can be found below.

Valdez vs Conceicao tickets

Valdez vs Conceicao tickets to witness all the action at the AVA Amphitheater at Casino Del Sol in Tucson, AZ on Friday, September 10 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats.

How to watch Oscar Valdez vs Robson Conceicao live stream, date and time

Boxing fans can watch Oscar Valdez vs Robson Conceicao live stream on ESPN+. The main card starts at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT. The undercard begins at 5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT.

Get the full Valdez vs Conceicao fight card below.

Valdez vs Conceicao fight card

Main card

Oscar Valdez vs. Robson Conceicao, 12 rounds, super featherweight – Valdez’s WBC super featherweight title

Gabriel Flores Jr vs. Luis Alberto Lopez Vargas, 10 rounds, junior lightweight

Undercard

Junto Nakatani vs. Angel Acosta, 12 rounds, flyweight – Nakatani’s WBO flyweight title

Xander Zayas vs. Jose Luis Sanchez, 6 rounds, junior middleweight

Raymond Muratalla vs. Jose Angulo, 8 rounds, lightweight

Lindolfo Delgado vs. Miguel Zamudio, 8 rounds, junior welterweight

Juan Rene Tellez vs. Eduardo Garza, 8 rounds, junior lightweight

Omar Alejandro Aguilar vs. Carlos Manuel Portillo, 8 rounds, junior welterweight

Jose Ramirez vs. Miguel Ceballos, 4 rounds, junior featherweight