Deontay Wilder reveals ‘key to victory’ against Tyson Fury

Current WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and former titleholder Deontay Wilder square off in the trilogy fight live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, October 9. The pair restarted their long-running rivalry and stated their intent to finally settle the score.

“I’m going to knock Deontay Wilder spark out and it’s going to be even quicker than our last fight,” said Fury, who stopped Wilder in their second fight in February 2020 to capture the WBC title. “If he couldn’t beat me after three years out of the ring and 10 stone weight loss, he’s never beating me. None of them will. They’re just hyped up bums. All of them. Wilder, Joshua, Usyk. They’re all bums. Compared to me, they’re no good.”

Appearing on The PBC Podcast Wilder, who had successfully defended his heavyweight title ten times before losing to Fury, said: “Hopefully Fury is confident enough to go through with this fight, because I’m going to be a reinvented Deontay Wilder on October 9.”

“The Bronze Bomber” also revealed what in his opinion would be a key to his victory when he faces “The Gypsy King” for the third time.

“This training camp has rejuvenated me,” he said. “It’s refreshed me. The key to victory in this fight is having a violent mind, but approaching it with calmness.”

“I have all the right people around me and we’re looking forward to October 9. I just hope Fury is ready to put on a show for the fans and make history once again.”

The full episode of The PBC Podcast with Deontay Wilder, as he “promises fireworks against Tyson Fury” can be found below.

