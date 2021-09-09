Jamal Ben Saddik vs Benjamin Adegbuyi 2 joins Glory 79

Jamal Ben Saddik returns to action on Saturday, October 23 when he faces Benjamin Adegbuyi in the co-headliner of Glory 79 aka Collision 3: Rico vs Overeem. Kickboxing event airs live on pay-per-view from GelreDome in Arnhem, The Netherlands with heavyweight title contested on the top of the fight-bill.

Advertisements

In addition the pair meets for the second time. Ben Saddik defeated Adegbuyi by knockout in the first round of the Glory Heavyweight Grand Prix Final in December 2018.

Ben Saddik was scheduled to face Dutch champion Rico Verhoeven in their trilogy fight in January. The contest fell off several days before the event, after the Belgian-Moroccan contender suffered injury and was forced to withdraw.

Adegbuyi last fought in December 2019 when he stopped Badr Hari in the third round of their heavyweight title eliminator. The Romanian kickboxer was expected to meet the winner of Verhoeven vs Ben Saddik 3, but the things changed due to the above.

With Ben Saddik sidelined at that time, Adegbuyi would be expected to challenge Verhoeven for the belt. However, the signing of K-1 legend and ex-UFC fighter Alistair Overeem shuffled the plans once again.

After concluding his run inside the Octagon “The Demolition Man” appears the first in line to try to claim the Glory belt against “The King of Kickboxing”.

The event is also seto feature welterweight Eduard Gafencu and light heavyweight Michael Duut facing off the respective opponents.

The current Glory 79 fight card can be found below.

Glory 79 fight card

Rico Verhoeven vs. Alistair Overeem, 5 rounds, heavyweight – Verhoeven’s GLORY heavyweight title

Jamal Ben Saddik vs. Benjamin Adegbuyi, 3 rounds, heavyweight

Eduard Gafencu vs. TBA, 3 rounds, welterweight

Michael Duut vs. TBA, 3 rounds, light heavyweight