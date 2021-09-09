Watch Holyfield vs Belfort live stream
Boxing

Herring vs Stevenson press conference live stream video

Jamel Herring faces Shakur Stevenson on Oct 23 in Atlanta

Jamel Herring defends his WBO junior lightweight title against former featherweight world champion Shakur Stevenson at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA on Saturday, October 23. Ahead of the event the pair meets at the kick off press conference scheduled for Thursday, September 9.

Herring vs Stevenson kick off press conference begins at 11 am ET / 9 am PT. Live stream video is available up top.

In addition to the main event fighters, the press conference also features middleweight prospect Nico Ali Walsh, the grandson of Muhammad Ali.

Boxing fans can watch Jamel Herring vs Shakur Stevenson live stream on ESPN+.

Get the current Herring vs Stevenson fight card and event schedule.

