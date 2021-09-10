Benson Henderson vs Brent Primus joins Bellator 268 card

Bellator 268: Nemkov vs Johnson airs live from Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ on Saturday October 16 with light heavyweight World Grand Prix semi-finals headlining the show. The fight card got upgraded, adding a 155-pound bout between two former champions – No. 3 ranked lightweight Benson Henderson (28-10) up against Brent Primus (10-2). In addition, a featherweight battle pitting Henry Corrales (18-6) and Vladyslav Parubchenko (16-2) also joined the main card.

Advertisements

Bellator 268 tickets to witness all the action at Footprint Center can be purchased through Vivid Seats. The main card airs live on Showtime beginning at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT, following the prelims on YouTube and Pluto TV starting at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT.

Former champions collide in the desert, as former UFC and WEC lightweight champion Benson Henderson squares off with former Bellator lightweight champion Brent Primus in a 155-pound bout that is sure to produce fireworks. Both men hold black belts in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and have the capability to finish a fight no matter where it goes.

Fighting out of Glendale, AZ., “Smooth” Benson Henderson fights on his home turf but has a tough test in a Primus who is eager to return to the top of the mountain at 155-pounds.

Hard-hitting Henry Corrales reintroduces himself to the featherweight ranks, taking on submission guru Vladyslav Parubchenko in the opening bout of the main card. With 13 of his 18 professional victories coming by way of finish, “OK” Corrales steps in the cage with another known finisher, as Parubchenko has finished 14 of his 16 victories with stoppages.

Both fighters are in the mix within a stacked BELLATOR featherweight division, and with a win, either fighter could find themselves making an immediate impact on the 145-pound rankings.

In the main event light heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov (14-2) defends his title against No. 4 ranked Anthony Johnson (23-6). In the co-main event current heavyweight champion Ryan Bader (28-6) faces No. 2-ranked light heavyweight Corey Anderson (15-5).

Several new preliminary fights have been also confirmed for the event. Get the current Bellator 268 fight card.