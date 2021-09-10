BKFC 21: Cochrane vs Richman free live stream of prelims

BKFC 21 airs live on pay-per-view from Ralston Arena in Omaha, NE om Friday, September 10 featuring Dakota Cochrane taking on Mike Richman in the headliner of the show. The free live stream of preliminary card features three bouts as Erick Murray goes up against Roberto Guzman, Adam Valcourt faces off Jeff Souder, and Noah Cutter meets Carlos Trinidad.

Live stream video is available up top starting at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT in the US, and 1 am BST in the UK and 10 am AEST in Australia on Saturday September 11.