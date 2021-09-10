Watch Holyfield vs Belfort live stream

Bare Knuckle

BKFC 21: Cochrane vs Richman weigh-in results (video)

Parviz Iskenderov
BKFC 21: Cochrane vs Richman airs live on pay-per-view from Ralston Arena in Omaha, NE on Friday September 10 (get tickets), which makes it Saturday September 11 in the UK and Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes stepped on the scales to make it official for their respective bare knuckle boxing bouts.

Dakota Cochrane (2-0) weighed-in at 174.8 for his light heavyweight main event against Mike Richman (1-0, 1KO), who was 175.1. Heavyweights Sam Shewmaker (5-2, 2 KOs) and Josh Burns (1-1, 1 KO) showed 237.9 and 264.3, respectively, for their co-main event. In addition Houston Alexander came in at 199.1 for his debut against fellow-heavyweight Wes Combs (1-0), 224.6.

Check out the full BKFC 21 fight card and weigh-in results below.

Fans can watch BKFC 21: Cochrane vs Richman live stream on FITE. The start time is 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT in the US. In the UK and Australia the event airs live at 2 am BST and 11 am AEST / 9 am AWST, respectively.

BKFC 21 fight card

Main Card

  • Dakota Cochrane (174.8) vs. Mike Richman (175.1)
  • Sam Shewmaker (237.9) vs. Josh Burns (264.3)
  • Houston Alexander (199.1) vs. Wes Combs (224.6)
  • Ryan Roberts (155.3) vs. Jorge Gonzalez (152.4)
  • Jason High (164.7) vs. Rocky Long (160)
  • Sean Wilson (165.6) vs. Will Shutt (161.7)
  • Kevin “TJ” Benson (149.1) vs. Cody Land (155.7)
  • Keilen Fantroy (160.7) vs. Juan Carlos De Leon (154.9)

BKFC 21 Omaha, tickets, how to watch, live stream, time, Cochrane vs Richman, fight card

Preliminary Card

  • Erick Murray (204.8) vs. Roberto Guzman (203)
  • Noah Cutter (164.5) vs. Carlos Trinidad (161.4)
  • Adam Valcourt (183.8) vs. Jeff Souder (185.2)
Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Bare KnuckleLatest NewsVideo

Cold Company

