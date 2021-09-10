BKFC 21: Cochrane vs Richman weigh-in results (video)

BKFC 21: Cochrane vs Richman airs live on pay-per-view from Ralston Arena in Omaha, NE on Friday September 10 (get tickets), which makes it Saturday September 11 in the UK and Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes stepped on the scales to make it official for their respective bare knuckle boxing bouts.
Dakota Cochrane (2-0) weighed-in at 174.8 for his light heavyweight main event against Mike Richman (1-0, 1KO), who was 175.1. Heavyweights Sam Shewmaker (5-2, 2 KOs) and Josh Burns (1-1, 1 KO) showed 237.9 and 264.3, respectively, for their co-main event. In addition Houston Alexander came in at 199.1 for his debut against fellow-heavyweight Wes Combs (1-0), 224.6.
Check out the full BKFC 21 fight card and weigh-in results below.
Fans can watch BKFC 21: Cochrane vs Richman live stream on FITE. The start time is 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT in the US. In the UK and Australia the event airs live at 2 am BST and 11 am AEST / 9 am AWST, respectively.
BKFC 21 fight card
Main Card
- Dakota Cochrane (174.8) vs. Mike Richman (175.1)
- Sam Shewmaker (237.9) vs. Josh Burns (264.3)
- Houston Alexander (199.1) vs. Wes Combs (224.6)
- Ryan Roberts (155.3) vs. Jorge Gonzalez (152.4)
- Jason High (164.7) vs. Rocky Long (160)
- Sean Wilson (165.6) vs. Will Shutt (161.7)
- Kevin “TJ” Benson (149.1) vs. Cody Land (155.7)
- Keilen Fantroy (160.7) vs. Juan Carlos De Leon (154.9)
BKFC 21 Omaha, tickets, how to watch, live stream, time, Cochrane vs Richman, fight card
Preliminary Card
- Erick Murray (204.8) vs. Roberto Guzman (203)
- Noah Cutter (164.5) vs. Carlos Trinidad (161.4)
- Adam Valcourt (183.8) vs. Jeff Souder (185.2)