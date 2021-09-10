BKFC 21: Cochrane vs Richman weigh-in results (video)

BKFC 21: Cochrane vs Richman airs live on pay-per-view from Ralston Arena in Omaha, NE on Friday September 10 (get tickets), which makes it Saturday September 11 in the UK and Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes stepped on the scales to make it official for their respective bare knuckle boxing bouts.

Dakota Cochrane (2-0) weighed-in at 174.8 for his light heavyweight main event against Mike Richman (1-0, 1KO), who was 175.1. Heavyweights Sam Shewmaker (5-2, 2 KOs) and Josh Burns (1-1, 1 KO) showed 237.9 and 264.3, respectively, for their co-main event. In addition Houston Alexander came in at 199.1 for his debut against fellow-heavyweight Wes Combs (1-0), 224.6.

Check out the full BKFC 21 fight card and weigh-in results below.

Fans can watch BKFC 21: Cochrane vs Richman live stream on FITE. The start time is 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT in the US. In the UK and Australia the event airs live at 2 am BST and 11 am AEST / 9 am AWST, respectively.

BKFC 21 fight card

Main Card

Dakota Cochrane (174.8) vs. Mike Richman (175.1)

Sam Shewmaker (237.9) vs. Josh Burns (264.3)

Houston Alexander (199.1) vs. Wes Combs (224.6)

Ryan Roberts (155.3) vs. Jorge Gonzalez (152.4)

Jason High (164.7) vs. Rocky Long (160)

Sean Wilson (165.6) vs. Will Shutt (161.7)

Kevin “TJ” Benson (149.1) vs. Cody Land (155.7)

Keilen Fantroy (160.7) vs. Juan Carlos De Leon (154.9)

Preliminary Card

Erick Murray (204.8) vs. Roberto Guzman (203)

Noah Cutter (164.5) vs. Carlos Trinidad (161.4)

Adam Valcourt (183.8) vs. Jeff Souder (185.2)