Dana White’s Contender Series 39 fight card

Dana White’s Contender Series: Season 5, Week 3 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Tuesday September 14, which makes is Wednesday September 15 in Australia. The event features MMA prospects battling it out inside the Octagon in hopes to secure a contract with the UFC.

Advertisements

The headline-bout features Jailton Junior (13-2) up against Nasrudin Nasrudinov (9-0) at light heavyweight. Among other bouts Brandon Lewi (5-0) meets Mo miller (5-0) at bantamweight, Albert Duraev (4-2) faces Caio Bittencourt (7-6) at middleweight, and Lukasz Brzeski (8-1-1) takes on Dylan Potter (10-5) at heavyweight. In addition, Ange Loosa (7-1) squares off against Jack Della Maddalena at welterweight, and Jasmine Jasudavicius (5-1) and Julia Polastri (8-2) do women’s MMA battle at flyweight.

MMA fans can watch DWCS 39 live stream on ESPN+. The start time is 8 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

DWCS 39 fight card

Jailton Almeida vs. Nasrudin Nasrudinov

Brandon Lewis vs. Mo Miller

Albert Duraev vs. Caio Bittencourt

Lukasz Brzeski vs. Dylan Potter

Ange Loosa vs. Jack Della Maddalena

Jasmine Jasudavicius vs. Julia Polastri