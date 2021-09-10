Search
Live stream UFC on ESPN Plus
Live stream UFC on ESPN Plus
Live stream UFC on ESPN Plus
Live stream UFC on ESPN Plus
UFC

Dana White’s Contender Series 39 fight card

Parviz Iskenderov
Dana White's Contender Series
Dana White's Contender Series | YouTube/UFC

Dana White's Contender Series: Season 5, Week 3

Dana White’s Contender Series: Season 5, Week 3 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Tuesday September 14, which makes is Wednesday September 15 in Australia. The event features MMA prospects battling it out inside the Octagon in hopes to secure a contract with the UFC.

Advertisements

The headline-bout features Jailton Junior (13-2) up against Nasrudin Nasrudinov (9-0) at light heavyweight. Among other bouts Brandon Lewi (5-0) meets Mo miller (5-0) at bantamweight, Albert Duraev (4-2) faces Caio Bittencourt (7-6) at middleweight, and Lukasz Brzeski (8-1-1) takes on Dylan Potter (10-5) at heavyweight. In addition, Ange Loosa (7-1) squares off against Jack Della Maddalena at welterweight, and Jasmine Jasudavicius (5-1) and Julia Polastri (8-2) do women’s MMA battle at flyweight.

MMA fans can watch DWCS 39 live stream on ESPN+. The start time is 8 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

DWCS 39 fight card

  • Jailton Almeida vs. Nasrudin Nasrudinov
  • Brandon Lewis vs. Mo Miller
  • Albert Duraev vs. Caio Bittencourt
  • Lukasz Brzeski vs. Dylan Potter
  • Ange Loosa vs. Jack Della Maddalena
  • Jasmine Jasudavicius vs. Julia Polastri
Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
Latest NewsMMAUFC

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Watch DAZN boxing live stream
Live stream UFC on ESPN Plus

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097