Holyfield vs Belfort Australia time – all states and territories

Former undisputed cruiserweight and heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield faces former UFC light heavyweight champion Vitor Belfort at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood in Davie, FL. The date and time when the fight card airs live on pay-per-view in Australia is Sunday, September 12 at 9 am AEST.

Advertisements

Holyfield (44-10-2, 29 KOs, 1 NC) makes his ring return, replacing Oscar De La Hoya, who was forced to withdraw after contracting COVID-19. Belfort (MMA 26-14, 1 NC, boxing 1-0, 1 KOs) is looking to secure his second win as a pro-boxer. The bout is scheduled for eight rounds at heavyweight.

In the co-main event former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva (34-11, 1 NC MMA, 2-1 boxing) takes on former UFC light heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz (21-12-1) in an eight-rounder at cruiserweight. Among other Holyfield vs Belfort undercard bouts, former cruiserweight and heavyweight champion David Haye (28-4, 26 KOs) squares off against Joe Fournier (9-0, 9 KOs, 1 NC) in an eight-rounder at heavyweight, and Andy Vences (23-2-1, 12 KOs) battles it out against Jono Carroll (19-2-1, 5 KOs) in a ten-rounder at super featherweight.

Evander Holyfield vs Vitor Belfort live stream in Australia, date, time, how to watch, PPV cost

Boxing fans in Australia can watch Evander Holyfield vs Vitor Belfort live stream on FITE. The date is Sunday, September 12. The time is 9 am AEST. The PPV price is $21.99 USD.

Holyfield vs Belfort start time in Brisbane, Canberra, Hobart, Melbourne and Sydney (AEST)

Holyfield vs Belfort start time in Brisbane, QLD, Canberra, ACT, Melbourne, VIC, Sydney, NSW and Hobart, Tasmania is set for Sunday, September 12 at 9 am AEST. Order PPV >>

Holyfield vs Belfort Adelaide and Darwin time (ACST)

Holyfield vs Belfort start time in Adelaide, SA and Darwin, NT is scheduled for Sunday, September 12 at 8:30 am ACST. Order PPV >>

Holyfield vs Belfort Perth time (AWST)

Holyfield vs Belfort Perth time is scheduled for Sunday, September 12 at 7 am AWST. Order PPV >>

Holyfield vs Belfort start time on Christmas Island (CXT)

Holyfield vs Belfort start time on Christmas Island is scheduled for Sunday, September 12 at 6 am CXT. Order PPV >>

Holyfield vs Belfort fight card

The full four-fight Holyfield vs Belfort PPV fight card looks as the following:

Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort, 8 rounds, heavyweight

Anderson Silva vs. Tito Ortiz, 8 rounds, cruiserweight

David Haye vs. Joe Fournier, 8 rounds, heavyweight

Andy Vences vs. Jono Carroll, 10 rounds, super featherweight