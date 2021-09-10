Evander Holyfield vs Vitor Belfort weigh-in video and results

Evander Holyfield make his return to the ring against Vitor Belfort on Saturday September 11 (get tickets), which makes it Sunday September 12 in the UK and Australia. The scheduled for eight rounds heavyweight bout headlines the Triller Fight Club card billed as “Legends 2”. Fans can watch the event live stream on FITE.

A day before the fight show the fighters step on the scales to make it official for their respective bouts. Holyfield vs Belfort weigh-in time is set for 1 pm ET / 10 am PT in the US and 6 pm BST in the UK on Friday, September 10 and 3 am AEST in Australia on Saturday September 11. Live stream video is available up top.

In the co-feature Anderson Silva goes up against Tito Ortiz in an eight-rounder at cruiserweight.

Get the full Holyfield vs Belfort fight card below and stay tuned with weigh-in results.

Holyfield vs Belfort fight card

Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort, 8 rounds, heavyweight

Anderson Silva vs. Tito Ortiz, 8 rounds, cruiserweight

David Haye vs. Joe Fournier, 8 rounds, heavyweight

Andy Vences vs. Jono Carroll, 10 rounds, super featherweight