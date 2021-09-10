Filip Hrgovic faces ‘brave guy’ Marko Radonjic – ‘I’ve come here to fight’

Continuing his world title charge Filip Hrgovic (12-0, 10 KOs) faces fellow-unbeaten heavyweight Marko Radonjic (22-0, 22 KOs) at the Wörthersee Stadion in Klagenfurt, Austria on September 10 (Sept 11 AEST).

Advertisements

Hrgovic has become one of the most avoided men in boxing with all of the IBF top 15 turning down the opportunity to face him in a Final Eliminator to become mandatory challenger for Anthony Joshua’s heavyweight crown.

The 29-year-old from Zagreb was last in action on November 7 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida where he handed American heavyweight Rydell Booker his first stoppage loss. After almost a year of inactivity, ‘El Animal’ is ready to be let loose in Klagenfurt.

Boxing fans can watch Filip Hrgovic vs Marko Radonjic live stream on DAZN. The start time is scheduled for 2 pm ET / 11 am PT in the US and 7 pm BST in the UK on Friday September 10, and 4 am AEST in Australia on Saturday September 11.

“I’m very happy to be back in the ring,” said Hrgovic, who weighed-in at 112kg (17st 8lbs 15oz). “It’s been a tough year. We’ve had a lot of problems finding opponents so I’m thankful to Marko for accepting this challenge. He is obviously a brave guy to be willing to fight me when a lot of top heavyweights refused.”

“I’ve been in training camp for almost a year. I’ve done a lot of sparring and I’m in great shape. I just feel sorry for my opponent because I am going to put a year of preparation into this fight. Tomorrow night El Animal is back!”

“I’m expecting a good fight,” said the ‘Montenegro Hammer’ Radonjic, who tipped the scales at 113kg (17st 11lbs 2oz). “Filip is one of the best heavyweights in the world. He had a good amateur career, but so did I.”

“People say I have a strong punch, but that’s not everything in boxing. It’s good to have 22 wins and all by knockout, but I have other strengths too. I’ve come here to fight. Filip is good, but I am too. Remember that. Let’s get ready to rumble.”

Among other bouts featured on the card Dalton Smith faces Brian Pelaez for WBA Intercontinental super lightweight title.

Get the full Hrgovic vs Radonjic fight card.