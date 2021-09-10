Oscar Valdez vs Robson Conceicao weigh-in results (video)

Oscar Valdez weighed-in at 130 lbs for his twelve-round WBC super featherweight title defense against Robson Conceicao, who showed 129.6 lbs. The pair squares off in the main event of Top Rank Boxing fight card live from AVA Amphitheater at Casino Del Sol in Tucson on Friday, September 10 (get tickets), which makes it Saturday, September 11 in the UK and Australia. In addition the pair meets for the second time.

Advertisements

Gabriel Flores Jr came in at 129.6 lbs for his junior lightweight co-main event against Luis Alberto Lopez Vargas, who was 128.4 lbs. The bout is scheduled for ten rounds.

WBO flyweight champion Junto Nakatani tipped the scales at 111.4 lbs for his title defense against Angel Acosta, 112 lbs. The twelve-rounder tops the undercard.

Boxing fans can watch Oscar Valdez vs Robson Conceicao live stream on ESPN+. The main card start time is 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT, following the undercard kicking off at (new time) 6:15 pm ET / 3:15 pm PT.

In other countries Valdez vs Conceicao airs live stream on FITE. The respective start time can be found on the event broadcast page.

Previously announced bouts between Raymond Muratalla and Jose Angulo, and Jose Ramirez and Miguel Ceballos are reportedly no longer featured on the program.

Get the current Valdez vs Conceicao fight card and weigh-in results below.

Valdez vs Conceicao fight card

Main card

Oscar Valdez (130 lbs) vs. Robson Conceicao (129.6 lbs)

Gabriel Flores Jr (129.6 lbs) vs. Luis Alberto Lopez Vargas (128.4 lbs)

Undercard

Junto Nakatani (111.4 lbs) vs. Angel Acosta (112 lbs)

Xander Zayas (151.8 lbs) vs. Jose Luis Sanchez (151.6 lbs)

Lindolfo Delgado (141.6 lbs) vs. Miguel Zamudio (140.8 lbs)

Rene Tellez Giron (132.2 lbs) vs. Eduardo Garza (132.6 lbs)

Omar Aguilar (142.6 lbs) vs. Carlos Manuel Portillo (141.6 lbs)