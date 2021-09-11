Bellator 266: Davis vs Romero time changed, card finalized, tickets

Bellator 266 airs live from SAP Center at San Jose on Saturday, September 18. MMA event is headlined by former light heavyweight champion champion and No. 3-ranked contender Phil Davis (22-6) up against former UFC fighter Yoel Romero (13-5), who makes his promotional debut.

In addition, the evening features a 170-pound co-main event pitting No. 4-ranked welterweight Neiman Gracie (10-2) against Mark Lemminger (12-3). In addition, former title challenger and No. 5-ranked Alejandra Lara (9-4) faces DeAnna Bennett (10-7-1) at women’s flyweight.

Two additional main card fights have been added with a lightweight fight featuring Georgi Karakhanyan (31-11-1, 1 NC) up against Saul Rogers (14-4), and a light heavyweight tilt between No. 10-ranked Christian Edwards (4-0) against Ben Parrish (4-1). The finalized Bellator 266 fight card can be found below.

Bellator 266 tickets

Bellator 266 tickets to witness all the action at SAP Center at San Jose on Saturday, September 18 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats.

Bellator 266 live stream, date and time

MMA fans can watch Bellator 266: Davis vs Romero live on Showtime. The revised start time is 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

The preliminary card airs live on YouTube and Pluto TV beginning at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT.

Bellator 266 fight card

The full Bellator 266 fight card looks as the following:

Main Card

Phil Davis vs. Yoel Romero

Neiman Gracie vs. Mark Lemminger

Alejandra Lara vs. DeAnna Bennett

Georgi Karakhanyan vs. Saul Rogers

Christian Edwards vs. Ben Parrish

Preliminary Card

Grant Neal vs. Alex Polizzi

Khalid Murtazaliev vs. Anthony Adams

Abraham Vaesau vs. Albert Gonzales

Socrates Hernandez vs. Pedro Juarez

Bobby Seronio III vs. Erin Hunter

Rhalan Gracie vs. Shane Keefe

Eddie Abasolo vs. Art Hernandez

Edwin De Los Santos vs. Jon Adams

Jesse Delgado vs. Joshua Dillon