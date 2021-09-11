Bellator 266: Davis vs Romero time changed, card finalized, tickets

Bellator 266 airs live from SAP Center at San Jose on Saturday, September 18. MMA event is headlined by former light heavyweight champion champion and No. 3-ranked contender Phil Davis (22-6) up against former UFC fighter Yoel Romero (13-5), who makes his promotional debut.
In addition, the evening features a 170-pound co-main event pitting No. 4-ranked welterweight Neiman Gracie (10-2) against Mark Lemminger (12-3). In addition, former title challenger and No. 5-ranked Alejandra Lara (9-4) faces DeAnna Bennett (10-7-1) at women’s flyweight.
Two additional main card fights have been added with a lightweight fight featuring Georgi Karakhanyan (31-11-1, 1 NC) up against Saul Rogers (14-4), and a light heavyweight tilt between No. 10-ranked Christian Edwards (4-0) against Ben Parrish (4-1). The finalized Bellator 266 fight card can be found below.
Bellator 266 tickets
Bellator 266 tickets to witness all the action at SAP Center at San Jose on Saturday, September 18 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats.
Bellator 266 live stream, date and time
MMA fans can watch Bellator 266: Davis vs Romero live on Showtime. The revised start time is 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.
The preliminary card airs live on YouTube and Pluto TV beginning at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT.
Bellator 266 fight card
The full Bellator 266 fight card looks as the following:
Main Card
- Phil Davis vs. Yoel Romero
- Neiman Gracie vs. Mark Lemminger
- Alejandra Lara vs. DeAnna Bennett
- Georgi Karakhanyan vs. Saul Rogers
- Christian Edwards vs. Ben Parrish
Preliminary Card
- Grant Neal vs. Alex Polizzi
- Khalid Murtazaliev vs. Anthony Adams
- Abraham Vaesau vs. Albert Gonzales
- Socrates Hernandez vs. Pedro Juarez
- Bobby Seronio III vs. Erin Hunter
- Rhalan Gracie vs. Shane Keefe
- Eddie Abasolo vs. Art Hernandez
- Edwin De Los Santos vs. Jon Adams
- Jesse Delgado vs. Joshua Dillon