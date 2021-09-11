BKFC 21 results, live stream, start time, Cochrane vs Richman

BKFC 21 airs live on pay-per-view from Ralston Arena in Omaha, NE on Friday September 10, which makes it Saturday September 11 in the UK and Australia. In the main event Dakota Cochrane (33-13, 2-0 BKFC) takes on Mike Richman (18-8, 1-0, BKFC) at light heavyweight.

Advertisements

In the co-main event Sam Shewmaker (5-1, 1-1 BKFC) faces off Josh Burns (8-10, 1-1 BKFC) at heavyweight. Among other bouts, Houston Alexander (17-6-1) makes his BKFC debut against Wes Combs (20-6, 1-0 BKFC).

How to watch BKFC 21: Cochrane vs Richman

Fans can watch BKFC 21: Cochrane vs Richman live stream on FITE. The start time is scheduled for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT in the US, 2 am BST in the UK, and 11 am AEST in Australia.

BKFC 21 free live stream of undercard is available on FIGHTMAG. The bare knuckle boxing action begins an hour prior to the main card.

Get the full BKFC 21 fight card and stay tuned with results below.

BKFC 21 fight card

Main card

Dakota Cochrane vs. Mike Richman

Sam Shewmaker vs. Josh Burns

Houston Alexander vs. Wes Combs

Ryan Roberts vs. Jorge Gonzalez

Jason High vs. Rocky Long

Sean Wilson def. Will Shutt by TKO (punches, R1 at 1:21)

Cody Land def. Kevin “TJ” Benson by KO (R2 at 1:29)

Juan Carlos De Leon def. Keilen Fantroy by TKO (punches, R2 at 1:36)

Preliminary card

Erick Murray def. Roberto Guzman by TKO (doctor stoppage, R2 at 1:52)

Carlos Trinidad def. Noah Cutter by KO (R1 at 0:38)

Jeff Souder def. Adam Valcourt by KO (R2 at 0:49)