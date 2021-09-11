Jose Valenzuela faces Deiner Berrio, Montgomery meets Jumakhonov

Premier Boxing Champions presents back-to-back PBC Fight Night cards live on FS1 and FOX Deportes from Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, California on Saturday, September 18 and Sunday, September 19.

Advertisements

The fight card on Saturday, is headlined by Jose Valenzuela, as he puts his unbeaten record on the line against Colombia’s Deiner Berrio in a 10-round lightweight bout. In the co-feature undefeated super middleweight prospect Suray Mahmutovic steps into the ring for six rounds of action against unbeaten Pachino Hill, while undefeated featherweights Rajon Chance and Elon de Jesus battle in a six-round attraction. The telecast begins at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT.

In the headliner of fight card on Sunday undefeated Maliek Montgomery faces Aleem Jumakhonov in a 10-rounder at super featherweight. Also on the card super lightweight Omar Juarez in an eight-round attraction against Mexico’s Jairo Lopez, plus Angel Barrientes competes in a four-round super bantamweight showdown taking on Victor Torres. The telecast begins at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

Jose Valenzuela vs Deiner Berrio tops on September 18

Born in Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico, Jose Valenzuela (9-0, 6 KOs) now trains in Seattle as a stablemate of unbeaten two-time champion David Benavidez. The 22-year-old turned pro in 2018 and is currently on a five-bout knockout streak that includes 2021 victories over Nelson Hampton and Clay Burns. In his last outing, Valenzuela stopped Donte Strayhorn in the fourth-round of their August 21 bout.

He takes on the 30-year-old Deiner Berrio (22-3-1, 13 KOs), who represents his native Columbia while fighting out of Los Angeles. All three of Berrio’s defeats have come against unbeaten fighters and have gone the distance, including his last outing, which saw him drop his U.S. debut to Juan Pablo Romero in April.

Suray Mahmutovic (3-0, 3 KOs) began his pro career with three-straight knockout victories before he makes his U.S. debut as a pro on September 18. The 23-year-old was born in San Francisco and now resides in Daly City, California. Mahmutovic picked up all of his knockout victories in 2021, scoring wins in April, May and July.

Advertisements

He squares off against Davenport, Iowa’s Pachino Hill (6-0, 5 KOs) in a battle of unbeatens. The 24-year-old Hill debuted in February 2020, with three-straight stoppage victories, having most recently defeated Brandt Cooper in August.

The 21-year-old Rajon Chance (5-0, 5 KOs) will look to keep his perfect record intact when he returns to the ring on September 18. A native of East Orange, New Jersey, Chance began his 2021 by knocking out Marco Lara in the first round in July.

Chance will be taking on the 27-year-old Elon de Jesus (3-0, 2 KOs) in a rematch of their 2018 amateur clash that Chance won by split-decision. Fighting out of Dunkirk, New York, de Jesus most recently defeated Jetter Soriano by unanimous decision in August.

Maliek Montgomery vs Aleem Jumakhonov headlines on September 19

The 25-year-old Maliek Montgomery (10-0, 10 KOs) turned pro in 2017 after an impressive amateur career that included two national Golden Gloves titles and victories over recognizable names such as Edgar Berlanga, Keeshawn Williams and Joseph Adorno, to name a few. The Macon, Georgia born fighter has stopped all 10 of his opponents inside of the distance in his pro career to date.

He will face the 28-year-old Aleem Jumakhonov (9-3-2, 5 KOs), who most recently knocked out Jorge Ramos in September 2020. Born in Horoh, Tajikistan, Jumakhonov now fights out of Reseda, California.

Omar Juarez (11-1, 5 KOs) will look to bounce back after his first defeat, which came via decision in an exciting showdown against All Rivera in June. Juarez has been lauded as much for his work outside the ring as he has for what he’s accomplished in it. After graduating high school in his native Brownsville, Texas, the 22-year-old dedicated himself to giving back to the state’s youth through motivational speaking and received recognition from the Texas State Senate and the Texas House of Representatives for his efforts.

He takes on the 30-year-old Jairo Lopez (26-13, 17 KOs), who hails from Nuevo Leon, Mexico and lost by decision to Anthony Peterson in his last outing.

The younger of the Barrientes twins by 13 minutes, Angel Barrientes (5-1, 4 KOs) had an impressive amateur career, winning 14 national tournaments and three international. The 19-year-old turned pro in November 2019, winning his first three fights before dropping a December 2020 contest to Travon Lawson. Barrientes last fight saw him stop Linus Lambert in the first round in August.

He squares off against the 27-year-old Victor Torres (7-8-1, 5 KOs), who fights out of Modesto, California and has won five-straight bouts heading into September 19.

The Doubleheader Fight Weekend cards look as the following:

Valenzuela vs Berrio fight card

Jose Valenzuela vs. Deiner Berrio, 10 rounds, lightweight

Suray Mahmutovic vs. Pachino Hill, 6 rounds, super middleweight

Rajon Chance vs. Elon de Jesus, 6 rounds, featherweight

Montgomery vs Jumakhonov fight card

Maliek Montgomery vs. Aleem Jumakhonov, 10 rounds, super featherweight

Omar Juarez vs. Jairo Lopez, 8 rounds, super lightweight

Angel Barrientes vs. Victor Torres, 6 rounds, super bantamweight