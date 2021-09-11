Watch Holyfield vs Belfort live stream
Boxing

Lejarraga vs Charrat results, live stream, how to watch, time, card

Newswire
Kerman Lejarraga vs Dylan Charrat
Kerman Lejarraga vs Dylan Charrat weigh-in faceoff | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Kerman Lejarraga vs Dylan Charrat live from Barcelona

Matchroom Boxing is back in Spain tonight, Saturday, September 11 with an international card live on DAZN from Palau Olimpic Vall d’Hebron in Barcelona. In the main event Kerman Lejarraga and Dylan Charrat square off in a twelve-round championship bout with a vacant European super welterweight title on the line.

In the co-main event Mary Romero defends her European super bantamweight title in a ten-rounder against Amy Timlin. Among other bouts, Kiko Martinez faces Jayro Duran in an eight-rounder at featherweight, and Cristobal Lorente battles Anuar Salas in an eight-rounder at super featherweight.

Boxing fans can watch Kerman Lejarraga vs Dylan Charrat live stream on DAZN. The start time is 7:30 pm CEST local time, which makes it 1:30 pm ET / 10:30 am PT in the US, and 6:30 pm BST in the UK. In Australia the event airs live on Sunday, September 12 at 3:30 am AEST.

Get the full Lejarraga vs Charrat fight card below and stay tuned with results.

Lejarraga vs Charrat fight card

Main Card (Live on DAZN)

  • Kerman Lejarraga vs. Dylan Charrat, 12 rounds, super welterweight – vacant European super welterweight title
  • Mary Romero vs. Amy Timlin, 10 rounds, super bantamweight – Romero’s European super bantamweight title
  • Kiko Martinez vs. Jayro Duran, 8 rounds, featherweight
  • Cristobal Lorente vs. Anuar Salas, 8 rounds, super featherweight
  • Moussa Gholam vs. Mauro Alex Hasan Perouene, 8 rounds, super featherweight
  • Cyrus Ramone Pattinson vs. Dumitru Vicol, 6 rounds, welterweight

Undercard

  • Youssef Khoumari vs. Vicente Martin Rodriguez, 8 rounds, super featherweight
