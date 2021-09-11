Watch Holyfield vs Belfort live stream

Boxing

Oscar Valdez vs Robson Conceicao full fight video highlights

Parviz Iskenderov
Valdez retains title by UD against Conceicao

Oscar Valdez and Robson Conceicao squared off at the AVA Amphitheater at Casino Del Sol in Tucson, Arizona on Friday, September 10, which made it Saturday, September 11 in the UK and Australia. The contest featured WBC super featherweight champion and two-time Mexican Olympian defending his title against 2016 Brazilian Olympic gold medalist. The pair battled it out in the main event of Top Rank Boxing fight card.

In addition Valdez and Conceicao met for the second time. Conceicao defeated Valdez by one point in the finals of Pan American Games back in 2009.

The scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout went a full distance. In Round 9 referee deducted a point from Conceicao for hitting behind the head. In Round 11 Valdez was warned for hitting behind the head, but didn’t get a point deducted.

In the end two judges scored the 115-112 and the third third judge had it 117-110, all in favor of Valdez.

Check out Oscar Valdez vs Robson Conceicao full fight video highlights up top.

While both fighters entered the ring undefeated, Valdez remains unbeaten and updates his record to 30-0, 23 KOs. He also makes the first successful defense of his belt that he claimed by knockout in the tenth round against Miguel Berchelt in February.

Conceicao suffers the first defeat in his professional boxing career. He drops to 16-1, 8 KOs

Get the full Valdez vs Conceicao results.

BoxingFeaturedLatest NewsResults

